Who won 'Love Island USA' season 8? Meet the winning couple

America votes between couples Aniya Harvey, Lee Schmidt (L) and Trinity Tatum, Bryce Alakai Dettloff (R)

Love Island USA has officially crowned its newest winning couple.

During the Season 8 finale on Sunday, July 12, Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai Dettloff took home the $100,000 grand prize after America voted them the villa's most compatible pair.

Host Ariana Madix announced the results during the finale, revealing that Aniya Harvey and Carl Lee Schmidt finished as runners-up, while Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea placed third. Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou rounded out the finalists after receiving the fewest viewer votes.

Bryce and Trinity coupled up during the very first episode on June 2 and remained committed to each other throughout the six-week competition, surviving recouplings, bombshell arrivals and the franchise's dramatic Casa Amor twist.

Their relationship continued to grow after the loyalty test, and Bryce asked Trinity to be his girlfriend before the couple exchanged "I love yous" during the finale.

After the win, Trinity tearfully reflected on finding love in the villa. “I’m just really glad that I got to meet Bryce,” she told Madix. “He just really makes me happy, and makes me feel seen and heard. I genuinely never would’ve expected this, so now it’s like hitting me and I’m processing everything.”

Attracting billions of viewing minutes and a wave of new fans, Love Island USA season 8 proved to be another major success for Peacock after Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales won in season 7.