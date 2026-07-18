Inside Peter Andre's emotional song for Harvey that brought his family closer

Harvey lives with autism, Prader-Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia

Princess and Junior Andre have paid a special tribute to their father, Peter Andre, by getting matching tattoos after previously admitting they felt 'neglected' by their mother, Katie Price.

The siblings had the word 'unconditional' inked onto their bodies, inspired by the song of the same name that Peter wrote in honour of their older brother, Harvey.

Speaking at the ITV2 Reality Showcase on Friday, Junior, 21, said he and Princess, 19, had the tattoos as a sign of their 'love and unity' as a family.

Their appearance came after they admitted that their mum Katie's four-part Sky documentary put them in an 'awkward position,' as it revisited the challenges they faced during their childhood.

Speaking about the tattoo, Junior said: 'The word that we got, our dad basically wrote a song with that word.

'When you see the tattoo you're going to laugh because it's the smallest tattoo. 'We wanted to get something that is very relatable to us as a family because unity, love and togetherness is really important to us.

'Our dad wrote a song for Harvey named the word [we had tattooed].'

Princess then recalled lyrics from the track, saying: 'It's something like 'becoming a father before I became a dad'.

'The song is about becoming a father before a dad because Harvey's not his biological son, but he fathered him growing up and it taught him how to be a father.'

When he married Katie, Peter became a stepfather to Harvey, whose biological dad is ex-footballer Dwight Yorke.

Yorke has previously been criticised for having little involvement in Harvey's upbringing.

Harvey lives with autism, Prader-Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia.