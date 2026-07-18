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Danniella Westbrook confesses she's lost confidence in her appearance

It comes after Daniella showed off the results of her round of facial surgery

By
Web Desk
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Published July 18, 2026

Danniella Westbrook has previously undergone various reconstructive operations in a bid to fix her collapsing face
Danniella Westbrook has previously undergone various reconstructive operations in a bid to fix her 'collapsing' face

Danniella Westbrook has expressed her frustration over undergoing a series of facial surgeries, confessing that she 'hates the way she looks.'

The former EastEnders actress, 52, spoke candidly about her feelings during an interview with Vanessa Felt's last Channel 5 show, following its cancellation after just one year on air.

It comes after Daniella showed off the results of her round of facial surgery, weeks after going under the knife again to undergo a hare lip reversal.

During her latest TV appearance, Danniella revealed that her fifth facial surgery is scheduled for the end of September, when surgeons plan to 'take a rib out' as part of the reconstruction process.

Danniella admitted she is aware of the damage done to her appearance, saying: 'I have every faith in my surgeon. I hate the way I look.

'I did abuse myself quite badly at some point my life so that plays dividends. I'm just getting on with it'

The former EastEnders star is on an 18-month journey to repair her face after struggling with a collapsed septum following years of drug abuse.

The actress has previously undergone various reconstructive operations in a bid to fix her 'collapsing' face, caused by her previous cocaine addiction and osteoporosis.

Earlier this month, she had surgery at the Gargash Hospital - complete with a full face, neck and brow lift as well as a lip and nose reconstruction.

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