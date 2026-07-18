Christopher Nolan breaks major news about plans for next movie

Christopher Nolan has given it all to masterfully create the screen adaptation of The Odyssey, but that might mean his next project is not to be expected for a few more years.

The 55-year-old director shared that to follow up a movie like the one he just released, it would take him at least three years.

“I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina & everybody’s stamina, I think. I mean, it’s The Odyssey, of course it should be difficult,” said Nolan.

The Batman creator has sparked a wave of criticism with the usage of modern-day language in his new adaptation of Homer's classic, but he has remained firm on his stance that critics will have to wait to watch the movie before they deem it irrelevant.

The Odyssey - starring Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and more, was released in theatres on July 17.