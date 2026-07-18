Prince Harry shares William's sentiments in rare royal moment

Prince Harry has shared his disappointment after England's World Cup dream came to an end, joining other members of the Royal Family in reacting to the Three Lions' semi-final defeat to Argentina.

Fresh from his visit to the UK, the Duke of Sussex attended the TIME100 Sports Gala, where he was asked by Page Six for his thoughts on England's 2-1 loss.

"Of course," he replied when asked whether he was disappointed by the result.

Although England missed out on a place in the final, the team still has one match left to play, taking on France in the third-place play-off.

While Harry is more closely associated with rugby, he has previously spoken about his love of football and revealed that he supports Arsenal.

He has also joked that several members of the Royal Family follow the North London club.

Prince William also reacted soon after the final whistle, praising the England squad despite the heartbreaking defeat.

"Gutted. England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you," the Prince of Wales wrote.

"Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all.

The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high."

Although William did not travel to the tournament, reports suggested he chose to spend time with his family during the summer break, with Prince George preparing for his move to Eton College later this year.