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Andrew, Tristan Tate face fresh legal blow after Florida arrest

UK seeks extradition of Andrew and Tristan Tate after new charges

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Published July 19, 2026

Andrew, Tristan Tate face fresh legal blow after Florida arrest
Andrew, Tristan Tate face fresh legal blow after Florida arrest

The Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, are back at the center of an escalating international legal battle.

The controversial brothers were arrested in Miami, Florida, on Saturday after British authorities formally requested their extradition over a new wave of criminal charges.

The US Marshals Services confirmed the arrests, while UK prosecutors announced they intend to pursue allegations including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, and offenses involving indecent images of a child.

As per the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the allegations relate to incidents said to have occurred between 2010 and 2017 and involve four additional alleged victims, bringing the total number in the case to seven.

Crown Prosecution Service on X: "The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to bring additional charges against brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate. Following their arrest, prosecutors will seek extradition in relation to the original charges and the further charges we have authorised. Read: https://t.co/V83QcbVDOU https://t.co/4lAsIPo0lN" / X

The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to bring additional charges against brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate. Following their arrest, prosecutors will seek extradition in relation to the original charges and the further charges we have authorised. Read: https://t.co/V83QcbVDOU

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven,” Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said.

He also stressed, “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and that these defendants have the right to a fair trial.”

The Tate brothers have reportedly denied wrongdoing. Their attorney, Joseph McBride, dismissed the latest case as “filth and slander” and argued authorities were attempting to undermine the brother’s legal actions in the US.

“They’re pulling out all the stops to make sure these guys never get their day in court,” McBride said.

He added, “We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain’s political dirty work.”

The brothers now await extradition proceedings as the high-profile case moves into another chapter.

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