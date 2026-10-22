Cara Delevingne shares rare bts of Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero'

Cara Delevingne didn’t need much convincing to join Taylor Swift’s latest music video — one phone call did the trick.

The model, 34, and singer makes a surprise appearance in Swift’s Patient Zero video, starring alongside Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.

And according to Cara, getting involved was an easy yes.

Speaking to Bustle, Delevingne recalled hearing the track before its release and immediately wanting more.

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“I remember hearing [the song] for the first time and going, ‘How long is it going to be until this song comes out? I can’t wait to have it on repeat,’” Cara recalled.

Then came the call. Swift rang her while she was driving home and pitched the idea for the video. Cara was sold before she even had time to park.

“I remember her calling me up with the idea for the video when I was driving home,” Cara continued, adding that she was immediately on board to appear in the video.

For Delevingne, the chance to work with a longtime friend was already a treat.

But she was especially impressed by the amount of thought Swift put into the project — from its overall concept to those signature Easter eggs fans love to dissect.

“I love working with friends,” she said.

“It’s the most incredible thing. But the scope of it, the idea, every single detail, the Easter eggs, all of it — it’s unfathomable how someone can do all of those things and do them so well.”

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And Cara had one final verdict for her friend: “She’s a genius, she really is,” Cara added of Taylor.

Swifties, meanwhile, have another reason to rewatch Patient Zero.