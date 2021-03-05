|
POLLING STATION NAME
|
FEMALE VOTERS
|
MALE VOTERS
|
TOTAL VOTERS
|Government Girls Elementary School Khan Jaja
|
727
|
848
|
1575
|Government Boys Primary School Hanjra
|
857
|
1026
|
1883
|Government Girls High School Husa Jaja
|
891
|
1123
|
2014
|Government Girls Primary School Jamke Dhandhisa
|
425
|
521
|
946
|Government Girls Primary School Kalo Ghazi
|
503
|
651
|
1154
|Government Girls Elementary School Shamir Pur
|
528
|
663
|
1191
|Government Boys Primary School Kotli Tarar
|
548
|
624
|
1172
|Government Girls Primary School Bhelo Mattu
|
597
|
719
|
1316
|Government Girls High School Qila Kalar Wala
|
0
|
1940
|
1940
|Government Shahzaib Shaheed High School Qilla Kalar Wala
|
1621
|
0
|
1621
|Government Shahzaib Shaheed School Qilla Kalar
|
804
|
984
|
1788
|Government Shahzaib Shaheed School Qilla Kalar Male
|
0
|
1276
|
1276
|Government Shahzaib Shaheed School Qila Kalar Wala Female
|
1078
|
0
|
1078
|Government Boys Primary School Data Zaid Ka
|
0
|
1553
|
1553
|Government Boys Primary School Data Zaid Ka Female
|
1220
|
0
|
1220
|Government Girls Primary School Data Zaid Ka
|
413
|
485
|
898
|Government Girls Primary School New Manga
|
0
|
1482
|
1482
|Government Boys Primary School Manga Qadeem
|
1150
|
0
|
1150
|Government Boys Primary School Saudager Pur
|
608
|
707
|
1315
|Government Model Elementary School Malokey
|
0
|
1369
|
1369
|Government Model Elementary Schoo Malokey
|
1071
|
0
|
1071
|Government Boys High School Ghatailian
|
0
|
1645
|
1645
|Government Community Model School Ghatailian
|
1381
|
0
|
1381
|Government Boys Elementry School Uddo Fateh
|
0
|
1358
|
1358
|Government Girls Elementry School Uddo fatah
|
1056
|
0
|
1056
|Government Boys Primary School Jhangi Shah Khaki
|
509
|
667
|
1176
|Government Girls Primary School Pan
|
808
|
978
|
1786
|Government Boys Primary School Basu Panu
|
849
|
1112
|
1961
|Government Boys High School Ratta Jathol
|
0
|
1399
|
1399
|Government Boys High School Ratta Jathol Female
|
1117
|
0
|
1117
|Government Girls Elementary School Khairay
|
541
|
722
|
1263
|Government Girls Comunity Model School Thatha Goraya
|
772
|
914
|
1686
|Government Girls Primary School Dhado Basra
|
662
|
845
|
1507
|Government Girls Primary School Dhado Basra Male
|
0
|
1516
|
1516
|Government Boys Primary School Dhado Basra
|
1125
|
0
|
1125
|Government Boys High School Mundeke Male
|
0
|
1507
|
1507
|Government Girls Higher Secondary School Mundeke
|
1199
|
0
|
1199
|Government Boys High School Mundeke Male
|
0
|
1431
|
1431
|Government Girls Higher Secondary School Mundeke Female
|
1245
|
0
|
1245
|Government Model Primary School Dhuleke
|
641
|
827
|
1468
|Government Girls High School Korey Ke
|
692
|
993
|
1685
|Government Boys Elementary School Korey ke
|
0
|
1563
|
1563
|Government Girls High School Korey Ke Female
|
1045
|
0
|
1045
|Government Girls Community Model School Padali
|
345
|
454
|
799
|Government Girls Primary School Faqiranwali
|
419
|
530
|
949
|Government Girls Primary School Jhulki
|
400
|
492
|
892
|Government Boys Elementary School Kassowala Male
|
0
|
1298
|
1298
|Government Girls Elementary School Kasowala Female
|
967
|
0
|
967
|Government Boys Primary School Sangar Wali
|
809
|
980
|
1789
|Government Boys Primary School Mand
|
648
|
809
|
1457
|Government Girls Primary School Gagar Wali
|
322
|
389
|
711
|Government Model Primary School Kotli
|
731
|
883
|
1614
|Government Model Primary School Dallake Male
|
0
|
1357
|
1357
|Government Model Primary School Dallake Female
|
1076
|
0
|
1076
|Government Boys Primary School Malo Mahay
|
804
|
919
|
1723
|Government Girls High School Malo Mahay
|
937
|
1050
|
1987
|Government Girls Model School Satokay
|
730
|
902
|
1632
|Government Model Primary School Ghanokay
|
195
|
237
|
432
|Government Girls High School Budha Goraya
|
0
|
1712
|
1712
|Government Girls High School Budha Goraya Female
|
1328
|
0
|
1328
|Government Boys High School Budha Goraya
|
728
|
913
|
1641
|Government Girls Elementary School Chalay Kay Male
|
0
|
1262
|
1262
|Government Boys Primary School Chalay Kay Female
|
1000
|
0
|
1000
|Government Girls Primary School Dogri Muslim
|
0
|
1568
|
1568
|Government Girls High School Dogri Muslim Female
|
1259
|
0
|
1259
|Government Girls Primary School Basakha Singh
|
598
|
760
|
1358
|Government Girls Elementary School Gajj
|
432
|
528
|
960
|Government Girls Elementary School Ratta Bajwa
|
663
|
814
|
1477
|Government Boys Elementary Chaianwali
|
463
|
631
|
1094
|Government Model Primary School Khanddowali
|
387
|
540
|
927
|Government Boys Primary School Bage Wali
|
521
|
630
|
1151
|Government Model Primary School Gujarke
|
235
|
299
|
534
|Government Girls Primary School Kot Ani Singh
|
632
|
790
|
1422
|Government Girls Community Model School Dholewali
|
726
|
881
|
1607
|Government Girls Elementary School Bharthanwala
|
766
|
913
|
1679
|Government Boys Primary School Kot Banda
|
346
|
518
|
864
|Government Boys High School Lorrhiki
|
724
|
883
|
1607
|Government Girls High School Lurhiki Male
|
0
|
1499
|
1499
|Government Girls High School Lurhiki Female
|
1149
|
0
|
1149
|Government Boys Primary School Wahla
|
311
|
354
|
665
|Government Boys High School Wadala Sandhwan
|
0
|
1793
|
1793
|Government Girls Higher Secondary School Wadala Sandhwan
|
1425
|
0
|
1425
|Government Boys High School Wadala Sandhwan Combine
|
683
|
816
|
1499
|Government Girls Higher Secondary School Wadala Sandhwan Male
|
0
|
1638
|
1638
|Basic Health Unit Wadala Sandhwan
|
1299
|
0
|
1299
|Government Boys Elementary School Ismail Kay
|
683
|
879
|
1562
|Government Girls Primary School Boreke
|
650
|
869
|
1519
|Government Islamia High School Siranwali
|
0
|
1427
|
1427
|Government ismalia High school Siranwali female
|
1114
|
0
|
1114
|Government Girls High School Siranwali
|
637
|
865
|
1502
|Government girls high school Siranwali combine
|
1028
|
1214
|
2242
|Government Islamia High School Siranwali Combine
|
529
|
693
|
1222
|Government Boys Primary Langian Wali
|
587
|
713
|
1300
|Government Girls Primary School Thatha Umra
|
319
|
434
|
753
|Government Boys Elementary Mianwali
|
844
|
948
|
1792
|Government Boys Primary School No 2 Mianwali
|
0
|
1614
|
1614
|Government Boys Elementary School Mianwali
|
1383
|
0
|
1383
|Government Girls Higher Secondary School Satrah
|
0
|
1509
|
1509
|Government Boys Awami High School Satrah
|
1177
|
0
|
1177
|Government Girls Higher Secondary Satarah Male
|
0
|
1564
|
1564
|Government Boys Awami High School Satrah Female
|
1258
|
0
|
1258
|Government Girls Higher Secondary Satrah
|
0
|
1611
|
1611
|Government Boys Awami High School Satrah
|
1266
|
0
|
1266
|Government Girls Primary School Dhandal
|
489
|
585
|
1074
|Government Boys Primary School Huchar
|
876
|
1137
|
2013
|Government Girls Elementary School Veer Wala
|
0
|
1667
|
1667
|Government Boys Primary School Veer Wala
|
1271
|
0
|
1271
|Government Girls High School Akbar
|
823
|
1149
|
1972
|Government Girls Primary School Tahli Wala
|
497
|
682
|
1179
|Government Model Primary School Ram Pur
|
748
|
933
|
1681
|Government Model Primary School Marhana
|
807
|
1138
|
1945
|Government Boys Primary School Noor Pur Khurd
|
541
|
750
|
1291
|Government Girls Primary School Manji Pur
|
162
|
276
|
438
|Government Model Primary School Gopi Pur
|
728
|
909
|
1637
|Government Model Primary School Saloke
|
774
|
1039
|
1813
|Government Girls Primary School Ram Araian Kalan
|
381
|
485
|
866
|Government Boys Primary School Bhette Wad
|
461
|
645
|
1106
|Government Girls High School Ram Araian
|
0
|
1455
|
1455
|Government Girls High School Ram Araian Khurd
|
1128
|
0
|
1128
|Government Girls Elementary School Sekhwan
|
691
|
825
|
1516
|Government Model Primary School Baryar
|
407
|
530
|
937
|Government Girls Primary School Kot Ghuman
|
500
|
580
|
1080
|Government Boys Elementary School Jaharnwala
|
0
|
1427
|
1427
|Government Girls High School Jaharanwala female
|
1203
|
0
|
1203
|Government boys primary school Noshera
|
0
|
1190
|
1190
|Government Girls Elementry School Noshera
|
943
|
0
|
943
|Government Girls Primary School Kotli Kewal Ram
|
326
|
511
|
837
|Government Boys Primary School Dharam Kot
|
935
|
1093
|
2028
|Government Girls Primary School Binan
|
723
|
891
|
1614
|Government Girls Primary School Golian
|
359
|
432
|
791
|Government Model Primary School Changa
|
0
|
1202
|
1202
|Government Model Primary School Changa Female
|
862
|
0
|
862
|Government Girls High School Bhagat Pur
|
0
|
1332
|
1332
|Government Girls High School Bhagat Pur Female
|
995
|
0
|
995
|Government Boys Primary School Kotli Baba Hira
|
482
|
634
|
1116
|Government Girls Primary School Rao Ke
|
454
|
715
|
1169
|Government Girls Elementary School Chhangi
|
0
|
1294
|
1294
|Government Boys Elementary School Chhangi Female
|
901
|
0
|
901
|Government Girls Primary School Mokhal
|
0
|
1298
|
1298
|Government Boys Primary School Mokhal Female
|
1008
|
0
|
1008
|Government Boys Primary School Nand Pur
|
374
|
587
|
961
|Government Girls Elementary School Bhikhi
|
504
|
600
|
1104
|Government Boys Primary School Bhikhi Combine
|
555
|
621
|
1176
|Government Model Primary School Dhirke
|
443
|
568
|
1011
|Government Girls High School Sian
|
529
|
659
|
1188
|Government Boys Primary School Tarsika
|
380
|
548
|
928
|Government Girls Primary School Ghanoke Jaja
|
350
|
451
|
801
|Government Girls Model Elementary School Loharanwali
|
566
|
686
|
1252
|Government Model Elementary School Guro Chak
|
676
|
1059
|
1735
|Government Model Primary School Daska Khas
|
0
|
1934
|
1934
|Government Model Primary School Daska Khas Female
|
1630
|
0
|
1630
|Government Model Primary School Daska Khas Combine
|
776
|
969
|
1745
|Government Boys Primary School Ludhay Road
|
522
|
655
|
1177
|Government Boys Elementary School Ranjhai
|
593
|
742
|
1335
|Government Boys Elementary School Ranjhai Male
|
0
|
1495
|
1495
|Government Girls Primary School Ranjhai
|
1308
|
0
|
1308
|Government Model Primary School Bharoke Male
|
0
|
1545
|
1545
|Government Model Primary School Bharoke Female
|
1199
|
0
|
1199
|Government Boys Primary School Changa
|
669
|
834
|
1503
|Government Boys Primary School Muse Wala
|
553
|
691
|
1244
|Government Boys Primary School Nanoke
|
484
|
645
|
1129
|Government Boys Primary School Galotian Khurd
|
0
|
2010
|
2010
|Government Boys Primary School Golotiayan Khurd
|
1565
|
0
|
1565
|Basic Health Unit Golotiyan Khurd
|
0
|
1458
|
1458
|Government Girls High School Glotiyan Khurd Female
|
1075
|
0
|
1075
|Government Boys Primary School Sabo Sara
|
827
|
1058
|
1885
|Office Union Council Galotian Kalan
|
0
|
1752
|
1752
|Government Girls Primary School Galotiyan Kalan
|
1338
|
0
|
1338
|Government Boys High School Galotiyan Kalan
|
808
|
1165
|
1973
|Government Boys High School Golotiyan Kalan Male
|
0
|
1895
|
1895
|Government Boys High School Golotiyan Kalan Female
|
1337
|
0
|
1337
|Government Boys Primary School Ghukal
|
832
|
1082
|
1914
|Government Girls Elementary School Dhamonkay
|
0
|
1753
|
1753
|Government Girls Elementary School Dhamonkay Female
|
1480
|
0
|
1480
|Government Boys Primary School Darwaishkay
|
753
|
1016
|
1769
|Government Girls High School Talhara
|
0
|
1610
|
1610
|Government Boys High School Talhara Female
|
1270
|
0
|
1270
|Government Girls Elementary School Sandhanwala
|
0
|
1195
|
1195
|Government Girls Elementary School Sandanwala
|
912
|
0
|
912
|Government Boys Elementary School Kundan Sian
|
0
|
1705
|
1705
|Government Boys Elementary School Kundan Sian Female
|
1369
|
0
|
1369
|Government Girls High School Kundan Sian Male
|
0
|
1367
|
1367
|Government Girls High School Kundan Sian Female
|
1133
|
0
|
1133
|Government Boys Elementary School Phangat
|
483
|
570
|
1053
|Government Boys Primary School Kanbanwala
|
716
|
823
|
1539
|Government Boys High School Mitranwali
|
0
|
1766
|
1766
|Government Girls High School Mitranwali Female
|
1422
|
0
|
1422
|Government Girls High School Mitranwali
|
833
|
1041
|
1874
|Government Inter College Mitranwali
|
723
|
956
|
1679
|Government Inter College Mitranwali Male
|
0
|
1391
|
1391
|Government Girls Community Model School Mitranwali Female
|
1038
|
0
|
1038
|Government Model Primary School Garah Kotli Khannu
|
0
|
1374
|
1374
|Government Model Primary School Garah Kotli Khanu
|
1017
|
0
|
1017
|Government Boys Primary School Nika Klala
|
0
|
1204
|
1204
|Government boys primary school nika kiala
|
878
|
0
|
878
|Government Boys High School Bambanwala
|
0
|
1430
|
1430
|Government Boys High School Bambanwala Female
|
1080
|
0
|
1080
|Government Girls High School Bambanwala
|
0
|
1680
|
1680
|Government Girls High School Bambanwala Female
|
1288
|
0
|
1288
|Government girls primary school galabke
|
464
|
622
|
1086
|Government Model Primary School Thakar Ke
|
426
|
543
|
969
|Government Girls Primary School Nokrian
|
242
|
408
|
650
|Government Girls Primary School Kot Masta
|
804
|
1107
|
1911
|Government Boys Elementary School Old Block othian
|
0
|
1393
|
1393
|Government Girls High School Othian
|
1162
|
0
|
1162
|Government Boys Elementary School Othian
|
827
|
1104
|
1931
|Government Girls Elementary School Bubkanwala
|
0
|
1168
|
1168
|Government Boys Primary School Bobkanwala
|
879
|
0
|
879
|Government Model Primary School Burj Arian
|
837
|
918
|
1755
|Government Boys Elementary School Bhadewala
|
0
|
1795
|
1795
|Government Girls Elementary School Bhadewala
|
1486
|
0
|
1486
|Government Girls Primary School Chak Toti
|
657
|
709
|
1366
|Government Boys Primary School Bhakrawali
|
0
|
1153
|
1153
|Government Girls Primary School Bhakhrawali
|
991
|
0
|
991
|Government Girls Primary School Kot Jandu
|
757
|
861
|
1618
|Government Boys Primary School Mallianwala
|
0
|
1201
|
1201
|Government Girls Primary School Malian Wala
|
968
|
0
|
968
|Government Girls Elementary School Jando Shahi
|
0
|
1899
|
1899
|Government Girls Elementary School Jando Shahi female
|
1492
|
0
|
1492
|Rural Health Center Gojra
|
0
|
1823
|
1823
|Government Boys Elementary School Gojra
|
1407
|
0
|
1407
|Government Boys Elementary School Gojra Combine
|
413
|
549
|
962
|Government Girls High School Gojra
|
414
|
501
|
915
|Government Girls High School Gojra Male
|
0
|
1388
|
1388
|Government Girls High School Gojra Female
|
1040
|
0
|
1040
|Government Boys Primary School Bhonawali
|
832
|
1074
|
1906
|Government Boys Primary School Qila Take Singh
|
479
|
616
|
1095
|Government Boys Primary School Thatha Lakhi
|
628
|
795
|
1423
|Government Boys High School Goindke
|
0
|
1696
|
1696
|Government Boys High School Goindke Female
|
1335
|
0
|
1335
|Government Community Model School Burj Cheema
|
0
|
1317
|
1317
|Government Community Model School Burj Cheema Female
|
1014
|
0
|
1014
|Elementary school Main Bazar Daska
|
705
|
754
|
1459
|Government Boys Jinnah Islamia Elementary school Main Bazar Daska
|
0
|
1725
|
1725
|Government Boys jinnah Islamia Elementary school MainBazar Daska Female
|
1532
|
0
|
1532
|Government Boys jinah Islamia Elementary school Main Bazar Daska Male
|
0
|
1124
|
1124
|Government BoysJinnah Islamia Elementary School Main Bazar Daska Female
|
1030
|
0
|
1030
|Government Girls Primary School No. 3 Daska
|
0
|
1693
|
1693
|Government Girls Primary School No 3 Daska Female
|
1368
|
0
|
1368
|Government Girls Primary School No 3 Daska Male
|
0
|
1496
|
1496
|Government Girls Primary School no 3 Daska Female
|
1282
|
0
|
1282
|Government Girls Primary School No 1 Jamke Road Daska Male
|
0
|
1298
|
1298
|Government Girls Primary School No 1 Jamke Road Daska Female
|
1146
|
0
|
1146
|Government Boys Primary School Haji Pura
|
0
|
1412
|
1412
|Government Boys Primary School Haji Pura Female
|
1212
|
0
|
1212
|Government Boys Primary School Ghalla Mandi
|
0
|
1545
|
1545
|Government Boys Primary School Ghalla Mandi Female
|
1278
|
0
|
1278
|Government Girls Degree College Daska
|
716
|
866
|
1582
|Government Boys Degree College Daska
|
0
|
1360
|
1360
|Government Boys Degree College Daska Female
|
1146
|
0
|
1146
|Government Boys Primary School Gaga
|
455
|
543
|
998
|government girls elementary school gaga male
|
0
|
1689
|
1689
|Government Girls eElementary School Gaga Female
|
1426
|
0
|
1426
|Government Girls Degree College Daska Male
|
0
|
1421
|
1421
|Government Girls Degree College Daska Female
|
1311
|
0
|
1311
|Government Girls Degree CollegeDaska Male
|
0
|
1350
|
1350
|government girls degree college daska female 1
|
1274
|
0
|
1274
|Government Girls Degree College Daska Male
|
0
|
776
|
776
|Government Girls Degree College Daska Female
|
745
|
0
|
745
|Government Islamia Girls High School Sambrial Road Daska
|
895
|
990
|
1885
|Government Islamia Girls High School Sambrial Road Daska Male
|
0
|
2072
|
2072
|Government Islamia Girls High School Sambrial Road Daska Female
|
1778
|
0
|
1778
|Government christian Boys High School Daska
|
0
|
1745
|
1745
|Government christian Boys High School Daska Female
|
1440
|
0
|
1440
|Government Christian Boys High School Daska Male
|
0
|
1214
|
1214
|Government christian Boys High School Daska Female
|
1056
|
0
|
1056
|Government Girls Community Model School Sohawa
|
0
|
1501
|
1501
|Government Girls Community Model School sSohawa Female
|
1233
|
0
|
1233
|Government Girls Community Model School Sohawa Male
|
0
|
2180
|
2180
|Government Girls Community Model School Sohawa Female
|
1797
|
0
|
1797
|Government Islamia Girls High School Sambrial Road Daska Combine
|
372
|
435
|
807
|Government Vocational Training Institute For women,Daska
|
0
|
1447
|
1447
|Government Vocational Training Institute For Women, Daska Female
|
1214
|
0
|
1214
|Government Vocational Training Institute For Women, Daska combine
|
732
|
872
|
1604
|Government Boys Primary School Habib Pura Combine
|
452
|
567
|
1019
|Office Sub Divisional Officer Irrigation Daska
|
0
|
1737
|
1737
|Office Sub Divisional Officer Irrigation Daska Female
|
1635
|
0
|
1635
|Government Civil Hospital Daska Male
|
0
|
1403
|
1403
|Government Civil Hospital Daska Female
|
1225
|
0
|
1225
|Government Boys Degree College Daska Combine
|
800
|
868
|
1668
|Government Boys Degree College Daska Male
|
0
|
1498
|
1498
|Government Boys Degree College Daska Female
|
1402
|
0
|
1402
|Government Boys Degree College Daska Combine
|
629
|
721
|
1350
|Government Boys Degree College Daska Combine
|
1090
|
1223
|
2313
|Government Boys Degree College Daska Male
|
0
|
773
|
773
|Government Boys Degree College Daska Female
|
675
|
0
|
675
|Government Boys High School Nisbat Road Daska kot
|
945
|
1062
|
2007
|Government Boys High School Nisbat Road Daska Kot Male
|
0
|
1535
|
1535
|Government Boys High School Nisbat Road Daska Kot Female
|
1322
|
0
|
1322
|Government Boys High School Nisbat Road Daska Kot Male
|
0
|
1591
|
1591
|Government Boys High School Nisbat Road Daska Kot Female
|
1352
|
0
|
1352
|Government Hamna Girls Primary School Daska Male
|
0
|
1453
|
1453
|Government Hamna Girls Primary School Daska Female
|
1228
|
0
|
1228
|Government Bosy Primary School No 4 Awami Road Daska
|
720
|
762
|
1482
|Government Primary School Daska No 4 combine
|
834
|
1011
|
1845
|Government Boys High School Daska Kalan Mohallah Ban Wala
|
0
|
1681
|
1681
|Government Boys High School Daska Kalan Mohallah Ban Wala Female
|
1391
|
0
|
1391
|Government Boys High School Daska Kalan Mohallah Ban Wala Male
|
0
|
2028
|
2028
|Government Boys High School Daska Kalan Mohallah Ban Wala Female
|
1666
|
0
|
1666
|Government Boys Primary School Daska Kalan
|
1097
|
1254
|
2351
|Government Girls Primary School Daskan Kalan Male
|
0
|
1282
|
1282
|Government Boys Primary School Daska Kalan Female
|
1109
|
0
|
1109
|Government Girls MC Primary School Daska kalan Male
|
0
|
946
|
946
|Government Girls MC Primary School Daska kalan Female
|
803
|
0
|
803
|Government Boys High School Daska Kot Combine
|
836
|
873
|
1709
|Government Boys High School Daska Kot Male
|
0
|
1429
|
1429
|Government Boys High School Daska Kot Female
|
1265
|
0
|
1265
|Government Boys High School Daska Kot Combine
|
580
|
752
|
1332
|Government Girls Elementary School Lodhe Combine
|
805
|
1111
|
1916
|Government Boys Elementary School Shamsa Combine
|
324
|
433
|
757
|Government Girls Primary School Bhullar
|
492
|
597
|
1089
|Government Boys Primary School Tajoke
|
855
|
1030
|
1885
|Government Girls Elementary School Adamkey Cheema
|
0
|
1328
|
1328
|Government Girls Elementary School Adamkey Cheema Female
|
1147
|
0
|
1147
|Union Council Office Adamke Cheema Combine
|
552
|
666
|
1218
|Government Community Modal School Adamke Cheema
|
0
|
1325
|
1325
|Government Community Modal School Adamke Cheema Female
|
1004
|
0
|
1004
|Government Girls High School Mandranwala Male
|
0
|
1629
|
1629
|Government Girls High School Mandranwala Female
|
1373
|
0
|
1373
|Government Girls High School Mandranwala Male
|
0
|
1059
|
1059
|Government Girls High School Mandranwala Female
|
827
|
0
|
827
|Government Boys High School Mandranwala Male
|
0
|
1917
|
1917
|Office Council Dispansary Mandranwala Female
|
1514
|
0
|
1514
|Government Boys Primary School Jaisarwala
|
0
|
1868
|
1868
|government boys primary school jaisarwala female
|
1623
|
0
|
1623
|Government Girls High sSchool Jaisarwala Male
|
0
|
1571
|
1571
|Government Girls High School Jaisarwala Female
|
1275
|
0
|
1275
|Government Girls Primary School Chak Gillan Gharbi
|
669
|
738
|
1407
|Government Girls Primary School Kalla
|
934
|
1154
|
2088
|Government Boys Primary School Sahke
|
649
|
764
|
1413
|Government Girls Primary School Watalian
|
682
|
801
|
1483
|Government Girls Primary School Kotli kupa
|
388
|
447
|
835
|Government Boys Primary school Raja Ghuman
|
901
|
1106
|
2007
|Government Boys Primary School Sukhoke
|
726
|
935
|
1661
|Government Boys Primary School Malleke
|
874
|
1138
|
2012
|Government girls primary school jando ke
|
600
|
756
|
1356
|Government boys high school kanwanlit
|
709
|
870
|
1579
|Government Boys High School kanwant Male
|
0
|
1354
|
1354
|Government Girls High School kanwant Female
|
1091
|
0
|
1091
|Government Girls High School Dhedowali
|
0
|
1491
|
1491
|Government girls high school Dhedowali Female
|
1358
|
0
|
1358
|Government Girls High School Dhedowali Male
|
0
|
1102
|
1102
|Government Girls High School Dhedowali West female
|
891
|
0
|
891
|Government Boys Primary School kotli chamb wali
|
668
|
837
|
1505
|Government Model Primary School Mattekay shaiyan
|
267
|
346
|
613
|Government Boys High School Jamke Cheema
|
1120
|
1185
|
2305
|Government Saint Merry High School Jamke cheema
|
0
|
1203
|
1203
|Government Saint Marry High School Jamke cheema
|
1008
|
0
|
1008
|Government Boys High School Jamke Cheema Combine
|
554
|
673
|
1227
|Government Boys School Jhmke Cheema
|
475
|
576
|
1051
|Government Boys Primary School Bhankoke
|
0
|
1470
|
1470
|Government Girls Primary School Bhankoke Female
|
1227
|
0
|
1227
|Government Boys Primary School Bhano Pindi
|
0
|
1302
|
1302
|Government Girls Primary School Bhano Pindi Female
|
1029
|
0
|
1029
|Government Boys Primary School Jamke Chema
|
0
|
1759
|
1759
|Government Boys Primary School Jhamke Chema Female
|
1532
|
0
|
1532
|Committee Ghar Jhamke Cheema
|
510
|
556
|
1066
|Government girls high school jhamke cheema
|
619
|
772
|
1391
|Government Girls Primary school Chak Baig
|
0
|
1316
|
1316
|Government Girls Primary School Chak Baig Female
|
993
|
0
|
993