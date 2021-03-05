Can't connect right now! retry
SYEDA NOSHEEN IFTIKHAR
PML-N
ALI ASJAD MALHI
PTI

Live updates: NA-75 Daska goes to the polls in closely watched by-election

NA - 75 DASKA AT A GLANCE

ID
POLLING STATION NAME
FEMALE VOTERS
MALE VOTERS
TOTAL VOTERS
1 Government Girls Elementary School Khan Jaja
 
727
 
848
   
1575
2 Government Boys Primary School Hanjra
 
857
 
1026
   
1883
3 Government Girls High School Husa Jaja
 
891
 
1123
   
2014
4 Government Girls Primary School Jamke Dhandhisa
 
425
 
521
   
946
5 Government Girls Primary School Kalo Ghazi
 
503
 
651
   
1154
6 Government Girls Elementary School Shamir Pur
 
528
 
663
   
1191
7 Government Boys Primary School Kotli Tarar
 
548
 
624
   
1172
8 Government Girls Primary School Bhelo Mattu
 
597
 
719
   
1316
9 Government Girls High School Qila Kalar Wala
 
0
 
1940
   
1940
10 Government Shahzaib Shaheed High School Qilla Kalar Wala
 
1621
 
0
   
1621
11 Government Shahzaib Shaheed School Qilla Kalar
 
804
 
984
   
1788
12 Government Shahzaib Shaheed School Qilla Kalar Male
 
0
 
1276
   
1276
13 Government Shahzaib Shaheed School Qila Kalar Wala Female
 
1078
 
0
   
1078
14 Government Boys Primary School Data Zaid Ka
 
0
 
1553
   
1553
15 Government Boys Primary School Data Zaid Ka Female
 
1220
 
0
   
1220
16 Government Girls Primary School Data Zaid Ka
 
413
 
485
   
898
17 Government Girls Primary School New Manga
 
0
 
1482
   
1482
18 Government Boys Primary School Manga Qadeem
 
1150
 
0
   
1150
19 Government Boys Primary School Saudager Pur
 
608
 
707
   
1315
20 Government Model Elementary School Malokey
 
0
 
1369
   
1369
21 Government Model Elementary Schoo Malokey
 
1071
 
0
   
1071
22 Government Boys High School Ghatailian
 
0
 
1645
   
1645
23 Government Community Model School Ghatailian
 
1381
 
0
   
1381
24 Government Boys Elementry School Uddo Fateh
 
0
 
1358
   
1358
25 Government Girls Elementry School Uddo fatah
 
1056
 
0
   
1056
26 Government Boys Primary School Jhangi Shah Khaki
 
509
 
667
   
1176
27 Government Girls Primary School Pan
 
808
 
978
   
1786
28 Government Boys Primary School Basu Panu
 
849
 
1112
   
1961
29 Government Boys High School Ratta Jathol
 
0
 
1399
   
1399
30 Government Boys High School Ratta Jathol Female
 
1117
 
0
   
1117
31 Government Girls Elementary School Khairay
 
541
 
722
   
1263
32 Government Girls Comunity Model School Thatha Goraya
 
772
 
914
   
1686
33 Government Girls Primary School Dhado Basra
 
662
 
845
   
1507
34 Government Girls Primary School Dhado Basra Male
 
0
 
1516
   
1516
35 Government Boys Primary School Dhado Basra
 
1125
 
0
   
1125
36 Government Boys High School Mundeke Male
 
0
 
1507
   
1507
37 Government Girls Higher Secondary School Mundeke
 
1199
 
0
   
1199
38 Government Boys High School Mundeke Male
 
0
 
1431
   
1431
39 Government Girls Higher Secondary School Mundeke Female
 
1245
 
0
   
1245
40 Government Model Primary School Dhuleke
 
641
 
827
   
1468
41 Government Girls High School Korey Ke
 
692
 
993
   
1685
42 Government Boys Elementary School Korey ke
 
0
 
1563
   
1563
43 Government Girls High School Korey Ke Female
 
1045
 
0
   
1045
44 Government Girls Community Model School Padali
 
345
 
454
   
799
45 Government Girls Primary School Faqiranwali
 
419
 
530
   
949
46 Government Girls Primary School Jhulki
 
400
 
492
   
892
47 Government Boys Elementary School Kassowala Male
 
0
 
1298
   
1298
48 Government Girls Elementary School Kasowala Female
 
967
 
0
   
967
49 Government Boys Primary School Sangar Wali
 
809
 
980
   
1789
50 Government Boys Primary School Mand
 
648
 
809
   
1457
51 Government Girls Primary School Gagar Wali
 
322
 
389
   
711
52 Government Model Primary School Kotli
 
731
 
883
   
1614
53 Government Model Primary School Dallake Male
 
0
 
1357
   
1357
54 Government Model Primary School Dallake Female
 
1076
 
0
   
1076
55 Government Boys Primary School Malo Mahay
 
804
 
919
   
1723
56 Government Girls High School Malo Mahay
 
937
 
1050
   
1987
57 Government Girls Model School Satokay
 
730
 
902
   
1632
58 Government Model Primary School Ghanokay
 
195
 
237
   
432
59 Government Girls High School Budha Goraya
 
0
 
1712
   
1712
60 Government Girls High School Budha Goraya Female
 
1328
 
0
   
1328
61 Government Boys High School Budha Goraya
 
728
 
913
   
1641
62 Government Girls Elementary School Chalay Kay Male
 
0
 
1262
   
1262
63 Government Boys Primary School Chalay Kay Female
 
1000
 
0
   
1000
64 Government Girls Primary School Dogri Muslim
 
0
 
1568
   
1568
65 Government Girls High School Dogri Muslim Female
 
1259
 
0
   
1259
66 Government Girls Primary School Basakha Singh
 
598
 
760
   
1358
67 Government Girls Elementary School Gajj
 
432
 
528
   
960
68 Government Girls Elementary School Ratta Bajwa
 
663
 
814
   
1477
69 Government Boys Elementary Chaianwali
 
463
 
631
   
1094
70 Government Model Primary School Khanddowali
 
387
 
540
   
927
71 Government Boys Primary School Bage Wali
 
521
 
630
   
1151
72 Government Model Primary School Gujarke
 
235
 
299
   
534
73 Government Girls Primary School Kot Ani Singh
 
632
 
790
   
1422
74 Government Girls Community Model School Dholewali
 
726
 
881
   
1607
75 Government Girls Elementary School Bharthanwala
 
766
 
913
   
1679
76 Government Boys Primary School Kot Banda
 
346
 
518
   
864
77 Government Boys High School Lorrhiki
 
724
 
883
   
1607
78 Government Girls High School Lurhiki Male
 
0
 
1499
   
1499
79 Government Girls High School Lurhiki Female
 
1149
 
0
   
1149
80 Government Boys Primary School Wahla
 
311
 
354
   
665
81 Government Boys High School Wadala Sandhwan
 
0
 
1793
   
1793
82 Government Girls Higher Secondary School Wadala Sandhwan
 
1425
 
0
   
1425
83 Government Boys High School Wadala Sandhwan Combine
 
683
 
816
   
1499
84 Government Girls Higher Secondary School Wadala Sandhwan Male
 
0
 
1638
   
1638
85 Basic Health Unit Wadala Sandhwan
 
1299
 
0
   
1299
86 Government Boys Elementary School Ismail Kay
 
683
 
879
   
1562
87 Government Girls Primary School Boreke
 
650
 
869
   
1519
88 Government Islamia High School Siranwali
 
0
 
1427
   
1427
89 Government ismalia High school Siranwali female
 
1114
 
0
   
1114
90 Government Girls High School Siranwali
 
637
 
865
   
1502
91 Government girls high school Siranwali combine
 
1028
 
1214
   
2242
92 Government Islamia High School Siranwali Combine
 
529
 
693
   
1222
93 Government Boys Primary Langian Wali
 
587
 
713
   
1300
94 Government Girls Primary School Thatha Umra
 
319
 
434
   
753
95 Government Boys Elementary Mianwali
 
844
 
948
   
1792
96 Government Boys Primary School No 2 Mianwali
 
0
 
1614
   
1614
97 Government Boys Elementary School Mianwali
 
1383
 
0
   
1383
98 Government Girls Higher Secondary School Satrah
 
0
 
1509
   
1509
99 Government Boys Awami High School Satrah
 
1177
 
0
   
1177
100 Government Girls Higher Secondary Satarah Male
 
0
 
1564
   
1564
101 Government Boys Awami High School Satrah Female
 
1258
 
0
   
1258
102 Government Girls Higher Secondary Satrah
 
0
 
1611
   
1611
103 Government Boys Awami High School Satrah
 
1266
 
0
   
1266
104 Government Girls Primary School Dhandal
 
489
 
585
   
1074
105 Government Boys Primary School Huchar
 
876
 
1137
   
2013
106 Government Girls Elementary School Veer Wala
 
0
 
1667
   
1667
107 Government Boys Primary School Veer Wala
 
1271
 
0
   
1271
108 Government Girls High School Akbar
 
823
 
1149
   
1972
109 Government Girls Primary School Tahli Wala
 
497
 
682
   
1179
110 Government Model Primary School Ram Pur
 
748
 
933
   
1681
111 Government Model Primary School Marhana
 
807
 
1138
   
1945
112 Government Boys Primary School Noor Pur Khurd
 
541
 
750
   
1291
113 Government Girls Primary School Manji Pur
 
162
 
276
   
438
114 Government Model Primary School Gopi Pur
 
728
 
909
   
1637
115 Government Model Primary School Saloke
 
774
 
1039
   
1813
116 Government Girls Primary School Ram Araian Kalan
 
381
 
485
   
866
117 Government Boys Primary School Bhette Wad
 
461
 
645
   
1106
118 Government Girls High School Ram Araian
 
0
 
1455
   
1455
119 Government Girls High School Ram Araian Khurd
 
1128
 
0
   
1128
120 Government Girls Elementary School Sekhwan
 
691
 
825
   
1516
121 Government Model Primary School Baryar
 
407
 
530
   
937
122 Government Girls Primary School Kot Ghuman
 
500
 
580
   
1080
123 Government Boys Elementary School Jaharnwala
 
0
 
1427
   
1427
124 Government Girls High School Jaharanwala female
 
1203
 
0
   
1203
125 Government boys primary school Noshera
 
0
 
1190
   
1190
126 Government Girls Elementry School Noshera
 
943
 
0
   
943
127 Government Girls Primary School Kotli Kewal Ram
 
326
 
511
   
837
128 Government Boys Primary School Dharam Kot
 
935
 
1093
   
2028
129 Government Girls Primary School Binan
 
723
 
891
   
1614
130 Government Girls Primary School Golian
 
359
 
432
   
791
131 Government Model Primary School Changa
 
0
 
1202
   
1202
132 Government Model Primary School Changa Female
 
862
 
0
   
862
133 Government Girls High School Bhagat Pur
 
0
 
1332
   
1332
134 Government Girls High School Bhagat Pur Female
 
995
 
0
   
995
135 Government Boys Primary School Kotli Baba Hira
 
482
 
634
   
1116
136 Government Girls Primary School Rao Ke
 
454
 
715
   
1169
137 Government Girls Elementary School Chhangi
 
0
 
1294
   
1294
138 Government Boys Elementary School Chhangi Female
 
901
 
0
   
901
139 Government Girls Primary School Mokhal
 
0
 
1298
   
1298
140 Government Boys Primary School Mokhal Female
 
1008
 
0
   
1008
141 Government Boys Primary School Nand Pur
 
374
 
587
   
961
142 Government Girls Elementary School Bhikhi
 
504
 
600
   
1104
143 Government Boys Primary School Bhikhi Combine
 
555
 
621
   
1176
144 Government Model Primary School Dhirke
 
443
 
568
   
1011
145 Government Girls High School Sian
 
529
 
659
   
1188
146 Government Boys Primary School Tarsika
 
380
 
548
   
928
147 Government Girls Primary School Ghanoke Jaja
 
350
 
451
   
801
148 Government Girls Model Elementary School Loharanwali
 
566
 
686
   
1252
149 Government Model Elementary School Guro Chak
 
676
 
1059
   
1735
150 Government Model Primary School Daska Khas
 
0
 
1934
   
1934
151 Government Model Primary School Daska Khas Female
 
1630
 
0
   
1630
152 Government Model Primary School Daska Khas Combine
 
776
 
969
   
1745
153 Government Boys Primary School Ludhay Road
 
522
 
655
   
1177
154 Government Boys Elementary School Ranjhai
 
593
 
742
   
1335
155 Government Boys Elementary School Ranjhai Male
 
0
 
1495
   
1495
156 Government Girls Primary School Ranjhai
 
1308
 
0
   
1308
157 Government Model Primary School Bharoke Male
 
0
 
1545
   
1545
158 Government Model Primary School Bharoke Female
 
1199
 
0
   
1199
159 Government Boys Primary School Changa
 
669
 
834
   
1503
160 Government Boys Primary School Muse Wala
 
553
 
691
   
1244
161 Government Boys Primary School Nanoke
 
484
 
645
   
1129
162 Government Boys Primary School Galotian Khurd
 
0
 
2010
   
2010
163 Government Boys Primary School Golotiayan Khurd
 
1565
 
0
   
1565
164 Basic Health Unit Golotiyan Khurd
 
0
 
1458
   
1458
165 Government Girls High School Glotiyan Khurd Female
 
1075
 
0
   
1075
166 Government Boys Primary School Sabo Sara
 
827
 
1058
   
1885
167 Office Union Council Galotian Kalan
 
0
 
1752
   
1752
168 Government Girls Primary School Galotiyan Kalan
 
1338
 
0
   
1338
169 Government Boys High School Galotiyan Kalan
 
808
 
1165
   
1973
170 Government Boys High School Golotiyan Kalan Male
 
0
 
1895
   
1895
171 Government Boys High School Golotiyan Kalan Female
 
1337
 
0
   
1337
172 Government Boys Primary School Ghukal
 
832
 
1082
   
1914
173 Government Girls Elementary School Dhamonkay
 
0
 
1753
   
1753
174 Government Girls Elementary School Dhamonkay Female
 
1480
 
0
   
1480
175 Government Boys Primary School Darwaishkay
 
753
 
1016
   
1769
176 Government Girls High School Talhara
 
0
 
1610
   
1610
177 Government Boys High School Talhara Female
 
1270
 
0
   
1270
178 Government Girls Elementary School Sandhanwala
 
0
 
1195
   
1195
179 Government Girls Elementary School Sandanwala
 
912
 
0
   
912
180 Government Boys Elementary School Kundan Sian
 
0
 
1705
   
1705
181 Government Boys Elementary School Kundan Sian Female
 
1369
 
0
   
1369
182 Government Girls High School Kundan Sian Male
 
0
 
1367
   
1367
183 Government Girls High School Kundan Sian Female
 
1133
 
0
   
1133
184 Government Boys Elementary School Phangat
 
483
 
570
   
1053
185 Government Boys Primary School Kanbanwala
 
716
 
823
   
1539
186 Government Boys High School Mitranwali
 
0
 
1766
   
1766
187 Government Girls High School Mitranwali Female
 
1422
 
0
   
1422
188 Government Girls High School Mitranwali
 
833
 
1041
   
1874
189 Government Inter College Mitranwali
 
723
 
956
   
1679
190 Government Inter College Mitranwali Male
 
0
 
1391
   
1391
191 Government Girls Community Model School Mitranwali Female
 
1038
 
0
   
1038
192 Government Model Primary School Garah Kotli Khannu
 
0
 
1374
   
1374
193 Government Model Primary School Garah Kotli Khanu
 
1017
 
0
   
1017
194 Government Boys Primary School Nika Klala
 
0
 
1204
   
1204
195 Government boys primary school nika kiala
 
878
 
0
   
878
196 Government Boys High School Bambanwala
 
0
 
1430
   
1430
197 Government Boys High School Bambanwala Female
 
1080
 
0
   
1080
198 Government Girls High School Bambanwala
 
0
 
1680
   
1680
199 Government Girls High School Bambanwala Female
 
1288
 
0
   
1288
200 Government girls primary school galabke
 
464
 
622
   
1086
201 Government Model Primary School Thakar Ke
 
426
 
543
   
969
202 Government Girls Primary School Nokrian
 
242
 
408
   
650
203 Government Girls Primary School Kot Masta
 
804
 
1107
   
1911
204 Government Boys Elementary School Old Block othian
 
0
 
1393
   
1393
205 Government Girls High School Othian
 
1162
 
0
   
1162
206 Government Boys Elementary School Othian
 
827
 
1104
   
1931
207 Government Girls Elementary School Bubkanwala
 
0
 
1168
   
1168
208 Government Boys Primary School Bobkanwala
 
879
 
0
   
879
209 Government Model Primary School Burj Arian
 
837
 
918
   
1755
210 Government Boys Elementary School Bhadewala
 
0
 
1795
   
1795
211 Government Girls Elementary School Bhadewala
 
1486
 
0
   
1486
212 Government Girls Primary School Chak Toti
 
657
 
709
   
1366
213 Government Boys Primary School Bhakrawali
 
0
 
1153
   
1153
214 Government Girls Primary School Bhakhrawali
 
991
 
0
   
991
215 Government Girls Primary School Kot Jandu
 
757
 
861
   
1618
216 Government Boys Primary School Mallianwala
 
0
 
1201
   
1201
217 Government Girls Primary School Malian Wala
 
968
 
0
   
968
218 Government Girls Elementary School Jando Shahi
 
0
 
1899
   
1899
219 Government Girls Elementary School Jando Shahi female
 
1492
 
0
   
1492
220 Rural Health Center Gojra
 
0
 
1823
   
1823
221 Government Boys Elementary School Gojra
 
1407
 
0
   
1407
222 Government Boys Elementary School Gojra Combine
 
413
 
549
   
962
223 Government Girls High School Gojra
 
414
 
501
   
915
224 Government Girls High School Gojra Male
 
0
 
1388
   
1388
225 Government Girls High School Gojra Female
 
1040
 
0
   
1040
226 Government Boys Primary School Bhonawali
 
832
 
1074
   
1906
227 Government Boys Primary School Qila Take Singh
 
479
 
616
   
1095
228 Government Boys Primary School Thatha Lakhi
 
628
 
795
   
1423
229 Government Boys High School Goindke
 
0
 
1696
   
1696
230 Government Boys High School Goindke Female
 
1335
 
0
   
1335
231 Government Community Model School Burj Cheema
 
0
 
1317
   
1317
232 Government Community Model School Burj Cheema Female
 
1014
 
0
   
1014
233 Elementary school Main Bazar Daska
 
705
 
754
   
1459
234 Government Boys Jinnah Islamia Elementary school Main Bazar Daska
 
0
 
1725
   
1725
235 Government Boys jinnah Islamia Elementary school MainBazar Daska Female
 
1532
 
0
   
1532
236 Government Boys jinah Islamia Elementary school Main Bazar Daska Male
 
0
 
1124
   
1124
237 Government BoysJinnah Islamia Elementary School Main Bazar Daska Female
 
1030
 
0
   
1030
238 Government Girls Primary School No. 3 Daska
 
0
 
1693
   
1693
239 Government Girls Primary School No 3 Daska Female
 
1368
 
0
   
1368
240 Government Girls Primary School No 3 Daska Male
 
0
 
1496
   
1496
241 Government Girls Primary School no 3 Daska Female
 
1282
 
0
   
1282
242 Government Girls Primary School No 1 Jamke Road Daska Male
 
0
 
1298
   
1298
243 Government Girls Primary School No 1 Jamke Road Daska Female
 
1146
 
0
   
1146
244 Government Boys Primary School Haji Pura
 
0
 
1412
   
1412
245 Government Boys Primary School Haji Pura Female
 
1212
 
0
   
1212
246 Government Boys Primary School Ghalla Mandi
 
0
 
1545
   
1545
247 Government Boys Primary School Ghalla Mandi Female
 
1278
 
0
   
1278
248 Government Girls Degree College Daska
 
716
 
866
   
1582
249 Government Boys Degree College Daska
 
0
 
1360
   
1360
250 Government Boys Degree College Daska Female
 
1146
 
0
   
1146
251 Government Boys Primary School Gaga
 
455
 
543
   
998
252 government girls elementary school gaga male
 
0
 
1689
   
1689
253 Government Girls eElementary School Gaga Female
 
1426
 
0
   
1426
254 Government Girls Degree College Daska Male
 
0
 
1421
   
1421
255 Government Girls Degree College Daska Female
 
1311
 
0
   
1311
256 Government Girls Degree CollegeDaska Male
 
0
 
1350
   
1350
257 government girls degree college daska female 1
 
1274
 
0
   
1274
258 Government Girls Degree College Daska Male
 
0
 
776
   
776
259 Government Girls Degree College Daska Female
 
745
 
0
   
745
260 Government Islamia Girls High School Sambrial Road Daska
 
895
 
990
   
1885
261 Government Islamia Girls High School Sambrial Road Daska Male
 
0
 
2072
   
2072
262 Government Islamia Girls High School Sambrial Road Daska Female
 
1778
 
0
   
1778
263 Government christian Boys High School Daska
 
0
 
1745
   
1745
264 Government christian Boys High School Daska Female
 
1440
 
0
   
1440
265 Government Christian Boys High School Daska Male
 
0
 
1214
   
1214
266 Government christian Boys High School Daska Female
 
1056
 
0
   
1056
267 Government Girls Community Model School Sohawa
 
0
 
1501
   
1501
268 Government Girls Community Model School sSohawa Female
 
1233
 
0
   
1233
269 Government Girls Community Model School Sohawa Male
 
0
 
2180
   
2180
270 Government Girls Community Model School Sohawa Female
 
1797
 
0
   
1797
271 Government Islamia Girls High School Sambrial Road Daska Combine
 
372
 
435
   
807
272 Government Vocational Training Institute For women,Daska
 
0
 
1447
   
1447
273 Government Vocational Training Institute For Women, Daska Female
 
1214
 
0
   
1214
274 Government Vocational Training Institute For Women, Daska combine
 
732
 
872
   
1604
275 Government Boys Primary School Habib Pura Combine
 
452
 
567
   
1019
276 Office Sub Divisional Officer Irrigation Daska
 
0
 
1737
   
1737
277 Office Sub Divisional Officer Irrigation Daska Female
 
1635
 
0
   
1635
278 Government Civil Hospital Daska Male
 
0
 
1403
   
1403
279 Government Civil Hospital Daska Female
 
1225
 
0
   
1225
280 Government Boys Degree College Daska Combine
 
800
 
868
   
1668
281 Government Boys Degree College Daska Male
 
0
 
1498
   
1498
282 Government Boys Degree College Daska Female
 
1402
 
0
   
1402
283 Government Boys Degree College Daska Combine
 
629
 
721
   
1350
284 Government Boys Degree College Daska Combine
 
1090
 
1223
   
2313
285 Government Boys Degree College Daska Male
 
0
 
773
   
773
286 Government Boys Degree College Daska Female
 
675
 
0
   
675
287 Government Boys High School Nisbat Road Daska kot
 
945
 
1062
   
2007
288 Government Boys High School Nisbat Road Daska Kot Male
 
0
 
1535
   
1535
289 Government Boys High School Nisbat Road Daska Kot Female
 
1322
 
0
   
1322
290 Government Boys High School Nisbat Road Daska Kot Male
 
0
 
1591
   
1591
291 Government Boys High School Nisbat Road Daska Kot Female
 
1352
 
0
   
1352
292 Government Hamna Girls Primary School Daska Male
 
0
 
1453
   
1453
293 Government Hamna Girls Primary School Daska Female
 
1228
 
0
   
1228
294 Government Bosy Primary School No 4 Awami Road Daska
 
720
 
762
   
1482
295 Government Primary School Daska No 4 combine
 
834
 
1011
   
1845
296 Government Boys High School Daska Kalan Mohallah Ban Wala
 
0
 
1681
   
1681
297 Government Boys High School Daska Kalan Mohallah Ban Wala Female
 
1391
 
0
   
1391
298 Government Boys High School Daska Kalan Mohallah Ban Wala Male
 
0
 
2028
   
2028
299 Government Boys High School Daska Kalan Mohallah Ban Wala Female
 
1666
 
0
   
1666
300 Government Boys Primary School Daska Kalan
 
1097
 
1254
   
2351
301 Government Girls Primary School Daskan Kalan Male
 
0
 
1282
   
1282
302 Government Boys Primary School Daska Kalan Female
 
1109
 
0
   
1109
303 Government Girls MC Primary School Daska kalan Male
 
0
 
946
   
946
304 Government Girls MC Primary School Daska kalan Female
 
803
 
0
   
803
305 Government Boys High School Daska Kot Combine
 
836
 
873
   
1709
306 Government Boys High School Daska Kot Male
 
0
 
1429
   
1429
307 Government Boys High School Daska Kot Female
 
1265
 
0
   
1265
308 Government Boys High School Daska Kot Combine
 
580
 
752
   
1332
309 Government Girls Elementary School Lodhe Combine
 
805
 
1111
   
1916
310 Government Boys Elementary School Shamsa Combine
 
324
 
433
   
757
311 Government Girls Primary School Bhullar
 
492
 
597
   
1089
312 Government Boys Primary School Tajoke
 
855
 
1030
   
1885
313 Government Girls Elementary School Adamkey Cheema
 
0
 
1328
   
1328
314 Government Girls Elementary School Adamkey Cheema Female
 
1147
 
0
   
1147
315 Union Council Office Adamke Cheema Combine
 
552
 
666
   
1218
316 Government Community Modal School Adamke Cheema
 
0
 
1325
   
1325
317 Government Community Modal School Adamke Cheema Female
 
1004
 
0
   
1004
318 Government Girls High School Mandranwala Male
 
0
 
1629
   
1629
319 Government Girls High School Mandranwala Female
 
1373
 
0
   
1373
320 Government Girls High School Mandranwala Male
 
0
 
1059
   
1059
321 Government Girls High School Mandranwala Female
 
827
 
0
   
827
322 Government Boys High School Mandranwala Male
 
0
 
1917
   
1917
323 Office Council Dispansary Mandranwala Female
 
1514
 
0
   
1514
324 Government Boys Primary School Jaisarwala
 
0
 
1868
   
1868
325 government boys primary school jaisarwala female
 
1623
 
0
   
1623
326 Government Girls High sSchool Jaisarwala Male
 
0
 
1571
   
1571
327 Government Girls High School Jaisarwala Female
 
1275
 
0
   
1275
328 Government Girls Primary School Chak Gillan Gharbi
 
669
 
738
   
1407
329 Government Girls Primary School Kalla
 
934
 
1154
   
2088
330 Government Boys Primary School Sahke
 
649
 
764
   
1413
331 Government Girls Primary School Watalian
 
682
 
801
   
1483
332 Government Girls Primary School Kotli kupa
 
388
 
447
   
835
333 Government Boys Primary school Raja Ghuman
 
901
 
1106
   
2007
334 Government Boys Primary School Sukhoke
 
726
 
935
   
1661
335 Government Boys Primary School Malleke
 
874
 
1138
   
2012
336 Government girls primary school jando ke
 
600
 
756
   
1356
337 Government boys high school kanwanlit
 
709
 
870
   
1579
338 Government Boys High School kanwant Male
 
0
 
1354
   
1354
339 Government Girls High School kanwant Female
 
1091
 
0
   
1091
340 Government Girls High School Dhedowali
 
0
 
1491
   
1491
341 Government girls high school Dhedowali Female
 
1358
 
0
   
1358
342 Government Girls High School Dhedowali Male
 
0
 
1102
   
1102
343 Government Girls High School Dhedowali West female
 
891
 
0
   
891
344 Government Boys Primary School kotli chamb wali
 
668
 
837
   
1505
345 Government Model Primary School Mattekay shaiyan
 
267
 
346
   
613
346 Government Boys High School Jamke Cheema
 
1120
 
1185
   
2305
347 Government Saint Merry High School Jamke cheema
 
0
 
1203
   
1203
348 Government Saint Marry High School Jamke cheema
 
1008
 
0
   
1008
349 Government Boys High School Jamke Cheema Combine
 
554
 
673
   
1227
350 Government Boys School Jhmke Cheema
 
475
 
576
   
1051
351 Government Boys Primary School Bhankoke
 
0
 
1470
   
1470
352 Government Girls Primary School Bhankoke Female
 
1227
 
0
   
1227
353 Government Boys Primary School Bhano Pindi
 
0
 
1302
   
1302
354 Government Girls Primary School Bhano Pindi Female
 
1029
 
0
   
1029
355 Government Boys Primary School Jamke Chema
 
0
 
1759
   
1759
356 Government Boys Primary School Jhamke Chema Female
 
1532
 
0
   
1532
357 Committee Ghar Jhamke Cheema
 
510
 
556
   
1066
358 Government girls high school jhamke cheema
 
619
 
772
   
1391
359 Government Girls Primary school Chak Baig
 
0
 
1316
   
1316
360 Government Girls Primary School Chak Baig Female
 
993
 
0
   
993

