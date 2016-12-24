Print Story
Netflix launches Pakistani dramas

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
It's another win for Pakistan's drama industry. After being appreciated across the border, it has now made inroads to Netflix.

Three Pakistani dramas Humsafar, Sadqay Tumharay and Zindagi Gulzar Hai will be available on Netflix.

The announcement came on December 18, from Momina Duraid, founder Momina Duraid production on Facebook.

“Netflix California portal picks and launches its first ever Pakistani drama serials Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzaar hay and Sadqay Tumharay. Big milestone for Pakistan digital industry. Congratulations Team Humsafar, Team Zindagi gulzar hay and Team Sadqay Tumharay,” Momina Durraid wrote on Facebook.

Netflix is an entertainment company which provides online shows, and has recently began producing its own shows.

 

