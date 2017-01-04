Picture of Pakistani darling Fawad Khan, family treats fans with love

Related Stories Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan turns 35

Pakistani idol Fawad Khan, whose name keeps popping up in local TV and film industry and Bollywood frequently, is rarely photographed with his family. Official photographers and paparazzi have rather always dogged his path, snapping pictures of him with other celebrities.

But a picture started making rounds on the Internet on Wednesday, depicting the Humsafar actor with his wife Sadaf and son Ayaan, and treating fans with a burst of love.

Three's company! #FawadKhan, wife #Sadaf & their son #Ayaan's family portrait is too cute for words. A photo posted by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:35am PST

The photograph shows Khan with one arm wrapped around Sadaf’s shoulders, and his other hand holding Ayaan’s. His son, on the other hand, seems to be interested in something beyond the camera lens.

However, Elayna – their daughter – is nowhere to be seen.

Khan, who has made a strong name in TV and movies alike, has professed his love for Sadaf time and again. The duo has two kids – Elayna and Ayaan.

