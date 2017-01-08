Print Story
'Lel exhibition - the heart of stone' - a treat for sculpture lovers

MKMalika Khan

Entertainment

KARACHI: Sculpturing is a traditional form of art which dates back over a thousand years. Every region, country, place exhibits and adds their own dimension in this art form.

In an ongoing exhibition in the metropolis, two artists from Peshawar have displayed their expertise on it - certainly a treat for the art lovers of the city.

With the touch of Pietra Dura, an art technique started from French city, Florence; Farhana Asad and her daughter Mehar-ul-Nisa Asad introduced their work at ‘Lel Exhibition – The Heart of Stone’

