NAPA’s Young Directors Showcase 2017 to display burgeoning artsy talent

Theatre has always been quite a crucial portion of society, acting as a barometer of sorts to gauge a nation’s cultural atmosphere. Dramas and plays determine the ethical and moral standing of people, at times helping unveil an angle previously ignored or omitted, and at others, pushing forward for a change that a country desperately yearns for.

The Young Directors Theatre and Music Showcase 2017 is National Academy of Performing Arts’ (NAPA) latest chapter to highlight aspiring artists’ work, continuing on its successful trajectory since 2012.

Expressing gratitude to the team behind the upcoming event, NAPA program director Arshad Mehmood – known for his marvellous acting in various TV series during the 80s and 90s era – said, “It’s very important for people to see the work of Rahat Kazmis and Talat Hussains in the making.”

Festival director Zain Ahmed, who was also present at the press conference early Monday evening, detailed the schedule of the series of dramas. “We are presenting 12 plays this year, of which most have been directed by first-timers.”

Directors exhibiting their project are NAPA graduates from the past four years. “Our international drama fests are focused on alumni, while the recent graduates have this platform on which to try their hands on. It challenges them to aim higher and perform better,” Ahmed added.

Young Directors Showcase 2017 features a wide variety of plays, bolstering diversity, and encompassing many genres. Inspirations are taken from English literature classics such as Shakespeare – Anthony and Cleopatra and Hamlet, while some works incorporate Karachi’s melting pot uniqueness through a blend of Punjabi, Sindhi, and Memoni languages.

In addition, some of the dramas to be present are based on serious themes, exploring public and personal relationships, social issues over the history, a comedic touch on business linkages, and traditional love stories such as Heer Ranjha.

This year, NAPA – with its renovated basement – offers two venues for the attendees. The institute’s recent addition is a studio-esque theatre, which is set to facilitate select audiences for four of the listed plays.

With the event aimed to promote the budding art students, music hasn’t been left behind either. The event will include classical and contemporary musical performances, planned for January 21 and 22, 2017.

Production coordinator Akbar Islam, along with other media spokespeople, was also present at the press event. Young Directors Showcase 2017 will run from January 13-22, 2017, with performances in two-time slots: 6 PM and 8 PM.

0



0





