KARACHI: Sounds of Kolachi will be performing live today at the Karachi Eat Festival. A 10-member band, it quickly carved a niche for itself in the local music scene.

The band brings a multitude of instruments and brilliant vocals to the table, mesmerising fans with live performances.

Boasting accomplished musicians like Ahsan Bari, Faraz Anwar and Coke Studio drummer Aahad Nayani, the band produces music that can be enjoyed by a varied audience.

