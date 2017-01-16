‘3 Bahadur: The Revenge of Baba Balaam’ becomes Pakistan’s highest grossing animated film

The animated feature film “3 Bahadur: The Revenge of Baba Balaam”, directed by Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, became the highest grossing film in the country’s history.

Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid posted a tweet on her Twitter account, making the revelation.

We at @WaadiAnimations are proud to announce that @3BahadurMovie Revenge of Baba Balam is now the highest grossing animated film #pakistan pic.twitter.com/8rR9HqCxbZ — Sharmeen Obaid (@sharmeenochinoy) January 16, 2017

The movie is the second part of the series '3 Bahadur'. The first part, set in a fictional town, told the story of three school going children who stand up to Baba Balaam, his disciple Mangu and their hired thugs.

Having shown their courage in the face of tyranny, Amna, Saadi and Kamil were given superpowers before they set out to put an end to the injustice that has turned their Roshan Basti into Andher Nagri.

The film had a countrywide release on Dec 15, and witnessed a roaring response at the star-studded premiere.

Sharmeen, who won an Academy Award for her documentary, Saving Face in 2012 and became the first Pakistani to win an Oscar, is the director and producer of "3 Bahadur" series.

