Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed to star in Tubelight

Rumours that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will act together in the upcoming Kabir Khan-directed, war drama movie Tubelight have been going around Bollywood for quite some time now.

It's confirmed now; Shah Rukh Khan is doing a cameo in Salman Khan's Eid release Tubelight.

When u have 2 of india's biggest superstars on set its MAGIC!Thank u @iamsrk fr making #Tubelight even more special! @BeingSalmanKhan #skf — Amar Butala (@amarbutala) January 16, 2017

In the latest post on his official Twitter account, Salman Khan Films COO Amar Butala confirmed the exciting news, terming the duo’s coming together as “magic” for the Indian cinema.

In addition, co-actor Nasir Khan was recently on Tubelight’s set with the other two Khans, pictures from which he shared on his Instagram account. The actor is seen standing with both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, with his arms around their backs.

The pair has joined hands in prior films as well, such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and always left their fans in awe with their stunning performance.

Tubelight, which is scheduled to be released on June 25 this year, has a tad bit more significance due to the fact that recently-deceased Bollywood legend Om Puri also starred in it. Alongside the two icons, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is also part of the movie.

