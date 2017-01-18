Salman Ahmed says tribute to Junaid Jamshed blocked on Youtube in several countries

KARACHI: Khwab, a tribute film to Junaid Jamshed produced by former bandmate Salman Ahmed, has been blocked on Youtube and is inaccessible in several countries, the Junoon frontman confirmed on Wednesday.

News of the short film's blockage was first received when several fans tweeted to Salman that they were unable to watch the video on Youtube.

The users included fans from several countries including India, UAE, US, and Canada.

In a statement to Geo.tv, the singer-guitarist said the reasons for the blockage were copyright issues with Univer Media Group India, to which the song Khwab form the Junoon silver anniversary album Door is licensed, and VEVO, the American multinational video hosting service.

"The new Junoon silver anniversary album DOOR (which has both songs, Door & Khwab) are licensed to Universal music. I reported the India / UK / UAE youtube block to Universal. They responded by saying that 'IF VEVO AGREES TO UPLOAD IT, IT WILL TAKE 4 WEEKS TO UPLOAD VIDEO' That essentially kills the song & video," he said in a statement to Geo.tv.

Salman confirmed that he is signed to Universal Media Group globally, but reserves that he reserves the rights to Junoon content in Pakistan.

He said the album Door was on Vevo, but not Khwab, which led to the song becoming inaccessible in several countries.

However, the Youtube blockage did not stop the touching tribute film from going viral on the internet. Simultaneously sharing the short film on Facebook, Salman said the video has been watched millions of times already despite the Youtube blockage.

"#Khwab has touched millions across the planet in less than 3 days of release despite being blocked on youtube," he said in a tweet.

Luckily, Salman was able to have the content unblocked in the United States.

"Just got US YouTube to unblock Khwab. Where else s it blocked?," he tweeted as he tried to make the Youtube video accessible.

Vital Signs vocalist Junaid Jamshed was killed along with his wife in the Islamabad-bound PIA PK-661 flight that crashed near Havelian last month. The famous singer-turned-preacher was returning from to the federal capital from a visit to Chitral when their plane crashed.

All 47 people on the plane were killed in the fatal air accident.

Salman was close friends with Junaid and his bandmate in the initial Vital Signs lineup before he left to form his own band, Junoon.

His tribute to his late friend can be watched on Junoon's official Facebook page here:

