Sushmita Sen to be on judges panel of Miss Universe

After proving her mettle at acting and modelling alike, the stunning Sushmita Sen is all set to be on the judges panel of the Miss Universe pageant in Manila.

The former Miss Universe, who was the first Indian to hold the title, will be on the 65th edition of the event starting from January 30.

“It’s where it all began Manila 1994, Miss Universe 1994. Life comes a full circle, from winning Miss Universe, to having owned its Indian franchise to now. Returning back to Manila this time as a judge at the 65th Miss Universe pageant!” says her photo on Instagram.

She says she is excited and emotional about “returning home” to Philippines after 23 years. “Mahal Kita Philippines see u sooooooon!!!!!”

The pageant will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines.

