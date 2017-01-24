Amir Khan's brother ‘disappointed’ after boxer missed his wedding

Amir Khan’s younger brother Haroon Khan showed his ‘bitter disappointment after the boxer along with his wife Faryal Makhdoom failed to attend his wedding earlier.

“He didn't even send a message of congratulations”, said 25-year-old Haroon, revealing how the vicious feud between his family and his brother's wife Faryal had taken its toll.

Haroon told Daily Mail that Faryal was 'a law unto herself': 'We, family, friends, are all shocked and saddened by what his Faryal has been saying but we tried to forget about the negatives at the weekend and just enjoyed.

'She is a one off and lives by her own set of rules.'

Amir, 30, and his wife Faryal failed to turn up at the lavish ceremony at Bolton's Macron stadium, but appeared on television two days later after a sex tape of Amir was leaked online.

As Haroon re-lived Saturday's celebration – the 'best bit' turning up in a flashy white Rolls Royce Phantom – he told how he had now forgiven his 'big bro'.

The proud groom said: 'It's a pity he couldn't be there and he didn't even send me a message of congratulations. [I'm] bitterly disappointed but I'll get over it. He should have done and it's very upsetting.

'We've always got on really well and so you want your brother at your wedding.

However, Haroon also said that he was not going to give Amir a hard time because ‘family stuff's’ been tough and boxer was busy training in America.

‘He knows I've always got his back and I'll always be looking out for him whatever happens. He's blood (family) and that means so much, we both have responsibility and care for each other.’

'And I'm not going to upset him because he's bigger and stronger than me.' Haroon cheekily adds: 'But I'm the good looking one!'

Last year in December Faryal had said that she was bullied by her in-laws for three years. She had alleged that her in-laws cropped her out of family photos, hurled a remote control at her and even slapped her.

Khan's parents rubbished her allegations, claiming they never so much as laid a hand on her and treated Faryal like their own daughter.

"Faryal was adopting a dress code which in the Islamic faith was not acceptable. I am a father to two daughters whom I have treated exactly the same way as I have treated Faryal," said Sajjad Khan, speaking exclusively with Geo News at his home in Bolton.

After the controversy emerged. Amir Khan in a statement said, "My parents are my parents and my wife is my wife. Whatever misunderstanding has happened they should keep it private. This is getting to the point where they will lose a son and a husband.

