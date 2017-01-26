Print Story
X

Kareena's back, with a look that will make you swoon

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Kareena's back, with a look that will make you swoon
(Image courtesy: india.com)

Related Stories

Kareena Kapoor Khan – the latest Bollywood mommy – was recently caught by paparazzi as she left a local grooming salon sporting a new haircut.

The stunning star flaunted big, chocolate-honey brown bangs, alongside large sunglasses, an olive-green jacket, and a black t-shirt. Kareena’s new fashion statement is the start of a new chapter in her post-pregnancy life.

Throughout 2016, Kareena had long hair, but highlighted her style with amazing dresses – giving competition to her peers. Nonetheless, Taimur Ali Khan’s birth hasn’t, in any way, hindered the out-and-about mother, who has chosen to be as confident and bold as she has always been.

 

 

Kjo terrace nights

A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

 

The actress didn’t make any major public appearance since December 20, last year, when her son was born. However, she was seen at Karan Johar’s Tuesday party with husband Saif Ali Khan.

The Bollywood beauty is expected to attend Lakme Fashion Week that starts in February 2017, which will mark her first ramp-walk after Taimur’s birth.

In addition, she is set to commence work on her upcoming project Veere Di Wedding in May, co-starring Sonam Kapoor.

Kareena's back, with a look that will make you swoon was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to , Bollywood, Geo Entertainment, Kareena Hairstyle, Kareena Kapoor, Kareena New Haircut. Permanent link to the news story "Kareena's back, with a look that will make you swoon" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128784-Kareena-Kapoor-new-hairdo.

GEO TV NETWORK