Kareena's back, with a look that will make you swoon

Kareena Kapoor Khan – the latest Bollywood mommy – was recently caught by paparazzi as she left a local grooming salon sporting a new haircut.

The stunning star flaunted big, chocolate-honey brown bangs, alongside large sunglasses, an olive-green jacket, and a black t-shirt. Kareena’s new fashion statement is the start of a new chapter in her post-pregnancy life.

Kareena got her hair chopped in style! She will start shooting for #VeereDiWedding in May this year. pic.twitter.com/qrBcD8iXPu — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaOnline) January 24, 2017

Throughout 2016, Kareena had long hair, but highlighted her style with amazing dresses – giving competition to her peers. Nonetheless, Taimur Ali Khan’s birth hasn’t, in any way, hindered the out-and-about mother, who has chosen to be as confident and bold as she has always been.

Kjo terrace nights A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:05am PST

The actress didn’t make any major public appearance since December 20, last year, when her son was born. However, she was seen at Karan Johar’s Tuesday party with husband Saif Ali Khan.

The Bollywood beauty is expected to attend Lakme Fashion Week that starts in February 2017, which will mark her first ramp-walk after Taimur’s birth.

In addition, she is set to commence work on her upcoming project Veere Di Wedding in May, co-starring Sonam Kapoor.

