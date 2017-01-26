Scarlett Johnson splits with husband after two years of marriage

The year 2016 was full of celebrity break-ups and divorces.

Many prominent celebrities who were famous for their intimate relationships and thriving chemistry broke up last year and stunned their fans. This year there is another couple who has called it quits.

The absolute beauty of Hollywood and gorgeous American actress Scarlett Johnson has reportedly split with her husband Romain Dauriac.

Yes, you read it right. Celebrity link ups and break ups are always the talk of the town. Crazy fans of celebrities are always keen to be informed of the relationships of their favourite celebrities. Celebrity fans also feel heartbroken when any of their favourite duo splits. And this time it’s Scarlett Johnson and her French journalist husband who split after two years of marriage.

The private couple, who are parents of daughter Rose, 2, secretly tied the knot at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, in October 2014. Since their split, the 'Her' actress has hired celebrity divorce guru attorney Laura Wasser, who represented her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds during their 2011 divorce.

