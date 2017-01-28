Academy, Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt passes away

Legendary actor John Hurt passed away on Saturday after battling with pancreatic cancer. He was 77.

The British actor appeared in the movies Alien, Midnight Express, Nineteen Eighty-Four and Harry Potter series during a career that spanned six decades. John Hurt also worked in Midnight Express which netted the actor his first Golden Globe and BAFTA win as well as an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Hurt was also nominated for an Academy Award (best actor) for his role as the anguished John Merrick in David Lynch's The Elephant Man.

John Hurt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June 2015 but continued working, starring recently in the Oscar nominated biopic of President John F. Kennedy’s widow, Jackie. He is survived by his wife, Anwen Rees-Myers, and his two sons with third wife Joan Dalton.

