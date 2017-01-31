Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite recent films

Amid all the ongoing hoopla regarding ‘Raees’, Shah Rukh Khan still finds time to reveal his favourite movies of the season.

If you are intrigued to know which flicks caught the attention of the Bollywood superstar then we will make you wait no further.

SRK disclosed that he enjoyed romantic musical ‘La La Land’, starring Ryan-Gosling and Emma Stone.

The Bollywood heavyweight said that he had heard rave reviews of the musical and the film lived up to his expectations.

According to a Times of India report, the actor was quoted as saying: "It's a musical, so it was heartening to watch it. There the actors sing themselves. I think Emma Stone was just awesome. Some of her scenes were brilliant. I had heard too much about the film, but I still enjoyed it."

The second film on SRK’s list doesn’t come as a surprise, as every one of us has almost have endlessly admired acting chops of Benedict Cumberbatch, whose film ‘Doctor Strange’ was recently released.

The B-town actor said that he saw the film and liked it much, adding that he became a fan of Cumberbatch.

