Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks charismatic in her latest photoshoot

With her dreamy eyes, stunning looks and majestic beauty, former Miss World Aishwarya Rai’s charm is undoubtedly not easy to brush aside.

The striking beauty is not only famous for her splendid beauty but also for her amazing acting which captivates her audience as she has just performed in Karan Johar’s 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and totally nailed her character in the movie.

B-town’s famous Ash has turned cover girl for the February issue of India’s famous women’s magazine, Femina and her fabulous look on the cover has totally slayed her fans. Aishwarya also graced the magazine with a photoshoot and the adorning pictures are out now.

In one picture Aishwarya is looking stunning in a voluminous black gown with bold expressions. The smokey eye make-up and tousled waves add the right dollop of play to the look of frilly gown.

Aishwarya looks breathtakingly pretty in another picture flaunting a hot avatar, where she is dressed in a red gown, replete with a double colour fur coat and absolutely looking drop dead gorgeous.

The magazine’s issue is dedicated to 'India's Most Beautiful Women' and we think Aishwarya with her spectacular looks is a perfect fit for it.

