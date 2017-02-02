Influenced by 'Kaabil', Hrithik Roshan pledges his eyes

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has decided to donate his eyes after death, according to Indian media reports.

The actor with light-coloured eyes recently portrayed the character of a blind man in his latest movie, Kaabil.

The Sanjay Gupta revenge saga helped the actor understand and experience the plight of blind people.

During the movie’s shoot, Roshan and his co-star Yami Gautam also interacted with visually impaired people and learned about the problems they face in their daily lives.

The process helped the actor learn about unilateral corneal blindness and the amount of people affected by it in India.

He has also informed an eye charity hospital of his decision.

Roshan hopes to participate in a nationwide awareness campaign to highlight the importance and necessity of eye donation.

Previously, other Bollywood actors and actresses have also pledged their eyes. These include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Suniel Shetty, Rani Mukherji, Sonakshi Sinha and Hema Malini.

Kaabil was making media rounds due to its clash with Shahrukh Khan starrer Raees. Both the movies have been doing well at the box office

0



0





