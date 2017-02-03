10 times Sonam Kapoor proved herself as the ultimate Instagram queen

The Raanjhanaa actress sets new fashion trends every time she steps out.

Whether it’s a demure fusion ensemble or trendy jacketish style, Sonam Kapoor never ceases to amaze her fans with her classy fashion sense. Due to her chic style, Sonam has earned herself the title of fashion icon of Bollywood, which is totally justified.

The Bollywood fashionista’s Instagram account is an absolute fashion hub for every girl who loves to stay classy and trendy.

Let’s check out some of the pictures from Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram account where she absolutely proved herself as the ultimate Instagram queen.

A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 22, 2016 at 3:00pm PDT

In a fawn gown embellished with beads and polki jhumkas, Sonam looks totally adorable.

#80s #retro #trendy #chauthikoot A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Aug 1, 2016 at 10:38pm PDT

In another picture, Sonam Kapoor totally nailed her looks with a trendy retro jacket with a black choker.

A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Aug 3, 2016 at 3:02am PDT

In an awesome combination of Navy Blue culottes and blazer, Sonam with nicely pinned hair seems amazingly gorgeous.

@sandramansour @suhanipittie @namratasoni @shehlaakhan @thehouseofpixels #melbourne #darkromance A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Aug 11, 2016 at 10:47pm PDT

With an off-white & black outfit, dark Melbourne lip color and high bun hair style, Sonam looked mesmerizingly pretty.

In @rahulmishra_7 @dior @louboutinworld @shehlaakhan @namratasoni A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 5, 2016 at 10:24pm PDT

Sonam flaunted chic-style look with a black outfit with floral embroidery, a gorgeous Dior handbag and Turquoise heels.

@dhruvkapoor + @dolcegabbana A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 18, 2016 at 1:02am PDT

Sonam Kapoor spotted at an airport while looking absolutely cute in a red polka dot blouse with baggy sleeves and black skirt. Sonam chose to flaunt her straight hair and a stunning Dolce & Gabbana handbag.

@mitalivakil @nimishshift @thehouseofpixels @rheakapoor A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 27, 2016 at 6:56am PDT

Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely phenomenal dangled in a light peach off-shoulder outfit with loose drapes and half pinned hair.

My two favourite brands @bhanelove and @payalpratap for #californiadreamin Thank you @makeupbybrookehill for doing the best make up for me always! I already miss you and Brits! See you soon!! A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Nov 18, 2016 at 3:38pm PST

Sonam Kapoor exhibited an embroided long white frock and gorgeous silver jewellery. Sonam also added a unique drama to her look with a blue denim jacket.

For @vogueitalia Clicked by @francescocarrozzini styled by @robertrabensteiner A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Nov 24, 2016 at 4:29pm PST

With an exquisite black formal outfit and classy hat, Sonam Kapoor absolutely nailed her vintage style.

'I am the happiest creature in the world. Perhaps other people have said so before, but not one with such justice. I am happier even than Jane; she only smiles, I laugh.' Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:50pm PST

Quoting Jane Austen's novel while dressed up in a majestic net gown embellished with glittery beads and a pretty silver crown, Sonam Kapoor slayed her fans with her ultimate cuteness.

