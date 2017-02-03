Print Story
10 times Sonam Kapoor proved herself as the ultimate Instagram queen

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
The Raanjhanaa actress sets new fashion trends every time she steps out.

Whether it’s a demure fusion ensemble or trendy jacketish style, Sonam Kapoor never ceases to amaze her fans with her classy fashion sense. Due to her chic style, Sonam has earned herself the title of fashion icon of Bollywood, which is totally justified.

The Bollywood fashionista’s Instagram account is an absolute fashion hub for every girl who loves to stay classy and trendy.

Let’s check out some of the pictures from Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram account where she absolutely proved herself as the ultimate Instagram queen.

 

 

 In a fawn gown embellished with beads and polki jhumkas, Sonam looks totally adorable.

 

 

 In another picture, Sonam Kapoor totally nailed her looks with a trendy retro jacket with a black choker.

 

 

 In an awesome combination of Navy Blue culottes and blazer, Sonam with nicely pinned hair seems amazingly gorgeous.

 

 

 With an off-white & black outfit, dark Melbourne lip color and high bun hair style, Sonam looked mesmerizingly pretty.

 

 

 Sonam flaunted chic-style look with a black outfit with floral embroidery, a gorgeous Dior handbag and Turquoise heels.

 

 

 Sonam Kapoor spotted at an airport while looking absolutely cute in a red polka dot blouse with baggy sleeves and black skirt. Sonam chose to flaunt her straight hair and a stunning Dolce & Gabbana handbag.

 

 

 Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely phenomenal dangled in a light peach off-shoulder outfit with loose drapes and half pinned hair.

 

 Sonam Kapoor exhibited an embroided long white frock and gorgeous silver jewellery. Sonam also added a unique drama to her look with a blue denim jacket.

 

 

 With an exquisite black formal outfit and classy hat, Sonam Kapoor absolutely nailed her vintage style.

 

 Quoting Jane Austen's novel while dressed up in a majestic net gown embellished with glittery beads and a pretty silver crown, Sonam Kapoor slayed her fans with her ultimate cuteness.

 

 

