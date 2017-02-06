WATCH: Jack Sparrow faces undead foes in new 'Dead Men Tell No Tales' trailer

Johnny Depp is back as our favourite pirate in Dead Men Tell No Tales’ newest 80-second trailer aired during Super Bowl early Monday morning.

The trailer of the Pirates of the Caribbean series’ latest movie gives a more satisfying look of the ‘dead men’ led by Javier Bardem’s Salazar, who has returned to settle the game with Jack Sparrow.

Quite different than the mysterious trailer released in October 2016, this one is filled with action-packed sequences, herculean ships rising from underwater, mud-covered, dreadlock-sporting pirates, shadowy profiles in hats scheming their way to win the seas, battles, turbulent waters, fire, battles, and a peculiar lone girl probably stranded on the beach.

To triumph over Salazar and the army of the dead, Sparrow has to go searching for a certain Trident of Poseidon, an object that frequently appears in Greek mythology.

While regulars, such as Geoffrey Rush (Barbossa), Orlando Bloom (Will), Stephen Graham (Scrum), and Kevin McNally (Joshamee Gibbs), are all set to return in Pirates of the Caribbean’s latest iteration, a surprise is that ex-Beatle member Paul McCartney will also be starring in an undisclosed role.

Depp has been on quite a bumpy ride since On Stranger Tides – the last film in the series, especially considering the domestic abuse scandal that had him and former wife Amber Heard wrapped in a court case.

We hope you enjoyed the trailer as much as we did. But now we have to wait till May 25, 2017 to see if Jack Sparrow does find the Trident of Poseidon or not, since that's when Dead Men Tell No Tales hits the cinemas.

