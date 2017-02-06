WATCH: Varun, Alia celebrate Holi in new Badrinath Ki Dulhania song

Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s title song is out and our happiness has peaked since it focuses on traditional festival Holi, and will surely be a potpourri of colours and vibrant dresses.

Sung by vocalists Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh, composed by Tanishq Bagchi, and written by Shabbir Ahmed, Badri Ki Dulhania is a very catchy song, completely in line with the spicy dance music churned out by Bollywood.

Badri Ki Dulhania is set to be added in the list of tunes that have centered around the Holi festival, such as Deepika Padukone’s Balam Pichkari and the much-older, but legendary Rang Barse featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Speaking to india.com, director Shashank Khaitan talked about the different theme this song offers for B-world beauty Alia Bhatt. “While we’ve seen Varun do hardcore commercial stuff, this is the first time you’ll see Alia do such a dance number,” he said.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania team – including stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt alongside director Karan Johar – have been in full swing today, tweeting and sharing their upcoming film-related videos and pictures on their social media.

The chemistry between Varun and Alia – who are pairing up for their third Bollywood project together – has been commended by many, and we completely agree.

A soon-to-be-released Bollywood romcom, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is directed by Shashank Khaitan, and is the second iteration after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Alongside the two lead actors, it stars Gauhar Khan, while Shashank Khaitan has directed it, and Dharma Productions’ Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are its producers.

It is set to hit screens on March 10 this year.

