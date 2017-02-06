Print Story
Sania Mirza reveals strong marriage's secret on ‘Koffee with Karan’

Entertainment
Multi-talented Sania Mirza knows not only how to swerve well in a tennis court but as well as in a TV show.

Recently, she appeared in Karan Johar’s famous show along with choreographer Farah Khan, where the host asked Mirza regarding her marriage.

The tennis star, who happens to be married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, opened up about her marriage denying any possibility of a divorce, according to Indian media reports.

Johar probed her about her marriage, asking if she is happy, to which Mirza replied that she’s happily married. Not only that, she shed light on the secret of her happy marriage, saying that both of them are mostly travelling which tends to favour them.

Sania Mirza said that her father is always joking that she and Malik are always travelling, which is the reason their marriage is strong.

