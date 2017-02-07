Melania Trump spent thousands of dollars on plastic surgery

WASHINGTON: US First Lady Melania Trump has constantly been in news for her sense of fashion and beauty. However, a look at the beauty has people asking if she is really this pretty or has she gone under the knife?

Melania has spent about £10,000 to £12,000 on plastic surgery, according to a British new media site. From botox to getting lip injections the First Lady has literally paid the high cost of beauty.

The 46-year-old Slovenian ex-model, who has a chiselled nose, wrinkle-free forehead and plump cheeks, has repeatedly denied the getting plastic surgery done but a closer look of her old pictures will show the evident changes in her appearance. The most poignant change is in her nose which looks slimmer and sharper than before.

