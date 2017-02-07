Anushka Sharma dabbles into production, movie trailer sends social media into frenzy

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has taken her talent to another level. She is trying her luck at production.

The most awaited trailer of her latest production venture Phillauri is finally out and her fans just can’t get enough of it.

Anushka Sharma who will be seen playing the lead role, is actually playing the character of a ghost named Shashi in the movie. The trailer seems quite quirky.

The trailer begins with Suraj Sharma (who made his debut in Life of Pi) being declared ‘manglik’ (surrounded by evil forces) and therefore needs to marry a tree (a common practice in India to ward of evil forces). However, a ghost (Anushka Sharma) stuck in the tree begins haunting him as she claims to be present on that tree and hence, he is now married to her.

As the trailer uncoils, Shashi’s past is also revealed where the ghost has a past life marked with unrequited love. Her love interest is a man who sings really well. The character of Shasha’s love is played by Diljit Dosanjh.

Anushka Sharma and her team is ecstatic over the response to the trailer which got 2.5 million views in less than 10 hours. Anushka shared her excitement by sharing the trailer of the movie on her Twitter account.

Anushka Sharma also told Indian media: "We are very ecstatic. When you put out a film like this, you don't know how people will receive it because you're trying to tell a story differently.

She also added, "So when such a response comes through... It's great. We are grateful with the response, and we are very charged up with the rest of the promotions, thanks to this amazing start."

The amusing movie which is produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films and written by Anvita Dutt, is set to release on March 24.

