Kareena finally breaks silence on outrage over her baby's name

Bollywood actress and new mommy Kareena Kapoor seems to be on a roll. Giving birth to a baby doesn't seem to have affected her work routine and career aspirations.

To put things into perspective, her journey wasn't less of a bumpy ride as the name of her baby "Taimur Ali Khan Patudi' ruffled many feathers and attracted a lot of negative sentiments.

While Saif and others might have lost their calm occasionally, Kareena initially opted to maintain silence over all the social media outrage over their baby's name.

Until recently Kareena decided to break silence over the matter, when she was asked about it by a newspaper, Indian media reported.

The Bollywood A-lister said that it is beyond comprehension why people took the name so personally. She also expressed shock over the issue, calling it 'bizarre'.

Kareena said the name' Taimur' had no resemblance to anyone living or dead. The actress explained that the meaning of the name caught the couple's attention, as it means Iron in Arabic.

Kareena said the meaning made them fall in love with the name.

She went on to say that the support extended by fans and family mattered a lot to the couple and made them bear the negativity.

Kareena recently graced the ramp at the grande finale of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2017. It was the actresses' first formal appearance after having a baby.

