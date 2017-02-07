Momina Mustehsan croons for Islamabad United, dividing our opinion

KARACHI: The winners of the first season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) just dropped the music video of their official anthem and we are not impressed.

The anthem, ‘Cricket Jorray Pakistan’, has been sung by the talented Momina Mustehsan, who is also the official mascot of the team.

The lovely singer who won us over with her performances in Coke Studio has failed to recreate her magic. The song seems to have overdosed on auto-tune and does not appear to have a catchy tune.

Even the music video is full of clichés and adds little to the message of the anthem. It starts with Momina sporting a United jersey and crooning on a deserted stage. In between, shots appear from last year‘s United journey.

It really makes us question how does this unite Pakistan in anyway?

Ironically, United’s anthem has divided everyone’s opinion as some appreciated it while others lambasted it on social media sites.

