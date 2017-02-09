Gigi Hadid gets the Barbie treatment with Tommy Hilfiger

Stunning supermodel Gigi Hadid is going plastic and for good reasons.

Before any speculations begin, we would like to kill the suspense as Gigi Hadid gets her own Barbie doll. The 21-year-old supermodel who is also in a relationship with the famous singing sensation Zayn Malik, debuted her Mattel Barbie doll on Instagram, wearing denim shorts, roller skates and a Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt.

Gigi Hadid’s post on her Instagram account shows the picture of a mini Gigi Hadid dolled in a Tommy Hilfiger apparel. The famed doll company unveiled a new doll molded after Gigi in honor of her second capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger, which debuted in Los Angeles.

The All-American model’s All-American Barbie is posing in front aSoCal backdrop, complete with palm trees and sunglasses on top of her beach waves.

Gigi’s post is all filled with excitement as she captions the photo, "Can't believe that's me !!!!!!!. Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger Can't wait to have #BARBIE join us at the #TOMMYxGIGI show tomorrow!"

