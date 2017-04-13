Ranbir Kapoor nails the older Sanjay Dutt look in upcoming biopic

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

New leaked images from the movie’s set show Ranbir Kapoor physically transformed and nailing the older Sanjay Dutt look. The images give us all the more reason to anxiously wait for the movie, which is directed by Dutt’s close friend Rajkumar Hirani.

The Kapoor lad has given his all for the movie from putting on as much as 12 kilogrammes for the movie to sporting the same tattoos as Sanjay. The movie will focus on the major phases of Sanjay’s life. Earlier, more leaked pictures had shown Ranbir Kapoor sporting the same look at Sanjay from the early 90s and late 80s and taken the social media by storm.

The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma, and is expected to be released during Christmas. It is speculated that the movie will release the same time as Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

