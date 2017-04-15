Karisma Kapoor's former husband gets married to this lady

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor’s former husband, Sanjay Kapur has tied the knot for the third time.

Sanjay Kapur who was married to designer Nandita Mahtani for two years before getting married to Karisma Kapoor parted ways in 2003.

Sanjay married Karisma Kapoor in 2003 and their divorce came through last year in 2016.

All these years when Sanjay’s ugly divorce with Karisma was going through, he and Priya were spotted making appearances together at many public events.

Sanjay Kapoor has now finally got married to his longtime partner, model Priya Sachdev who he dated for five years.

Mr & Mrs J ! #love A post shared by charusachdev (@charusachdev) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

Priya Sachdev, on the other hand, is the former wife of Indo-American hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

The wedding reportedly took place in Delhi on Thursday.

The couple will apparently throw a reception party in New York, where they first met.

