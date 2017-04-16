Print Story
X

Shah Rukh Khan makes important promise

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan makes important promise

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows how to steal hearts not only through his charm but also through his kind acts.

SRK’s generosity and kindness are no secrets.

The Raees actor has shown his awareness of social issues several times and now has come up with a promise.

Shah Rukh Khan who was at the ongoing San Francisco International Film Festival as a guest speaker shared the dais with the Hercules and X-Men: The Last Stand director Brett Ratner.

During the session, the biggest takeaway from the conversation was his promise to help acid attack survivors as long as he is alive.

By making this promise SRK proved that he really is the king of hearts.

Acid attacks on women have become one of the worst and growing crimes in India.

The helpful gesture from stars like Shah Rukh Khan will definitely give a huge way in assisting them with their treatment.

Shah Rukh Khan makes important promise was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 16, 2017 and was last updated on April 16, 2017. This news story is related to Bollywood, Entertainment, Geo Entertainment, India, Raees, San Franscisco, Shah Rukh Khan, Srk. Permanent link to the news story "Shah Rukh Khan makes important promise" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/138278-Shah-Rukh-Khan-makes-important-promise.

GEO TV NETWORK