WATCH: Shaan Shahid shares snippets of Zarrar

After Shaan Shahid appeared in the steamy cover shoot of Niche’s lifestyle with Kiran Malik, the actor has now shared the snippets of his upcoming action/thriller movie Zarrar.

Excited? You better be.

The BTS video of the thriller movie which is written and directed by Shaan was shared by him on his official Instagram account where he can be seen directing the movie in candid clips.

Shaan’s co-actor Kiran Malik and veteran actor Nadeem Baig and Adnan Butt who are also included in the cast can be seen sharing the screen casually in the video.

While speaking to Geo news about the movie, Shaan said that Zarrar shows a patriotic man who loves his country and wants to eliminate those elements which facilitate terrorists and terrorism in the country.

According to official sources, Zarrar is shot in Pakistan & UK with the highest budget for an action film in Pakistan’s cinematic history.

Reportedly, Zarrar cast also includes popular French and British Jamaican actors.

Check the BTS video below:

#zarrathemovie #Zarrar #pakistanimovie #comingsoon #shaanshahid #kiranmalick #nadeembaig #bts #adnanbutt A post shared by Shaan Shahid (@official.shaanshahid) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

Shaan Shahid previously shared pictures of his photoshoot with Zarrar actress Kiran Malik where the duo flaunted their amazing chemistry and stunning looks.

