Why Kylie Jenner's relationship with Timothée Chalamet her 'healthiest' one yet?

Timothee Chalamet’s bond with Kylie Jenner is unlike anything she’s had before

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet may not always be seen together, but their romance is stronger than ever unlike Kylie's previous relationships.

As per a recent report by Us Weekly, the Kardashian star's bond with the Wonka star is the "healthiest" one yet.

A source told the outlet that this is "one of [Jenner's] healthiest" relationships, which brings her "a sense of calm and stability that she hasn't always had in the past."

Further explaining the understanding between the couple, the insider explained, "[Timothée] lets Kylie just be herself, and there is no pressure from either of them."

"They have the same sense of humor and understanding of their two different lives," the tipster detailed.

Though both of them have different approaches, their relationship "it just works."

Both of them just effort for each other, they "really make it work even with two busy schedules and sometimes not even being in the same time zone,"

Additionally, the source also noted that Timothee went out of his way to give Kylie a birthday surprise, though he did not make it to Kylie’s birthday bash organized by her sister Kendall Jenner, because of work overseas.

"Timothée went out of his way to make her feel special on her birthday," the insider told the publisher. "He sent gifts, they had a FaceTime call and he coordinated meaningful gestures with Kylie's friends that made her feel very special."