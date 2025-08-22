Bob Odenkirk remembers his dear late friend

Bob Odenkirk raves about the late Chris Farley

Chris Farley was a good friend of Bob Odenkirk, as the Breaking Bad star remembers working with him at the Chicago improv troupe Second City.



In a chat with People, the Better Call Saul star recalled, "I wrote the motivational speaker for him, the 'Van Down by the River' sketch."

He continued, "At Second City, he had done an improvisation with me and everyone in the cast, and we had done an anti-drug rally, and he played a coach who is essentially Matt Foley."

"The night after I saw him do that improvisation, I wrote that sketch just exactly as it's done," the actor added.

He noted, "I've written many sketches in my life, and almost none didn't need to be rewritten. This one did not need to be rewritten."

Recalling doing the sketch, Bob said, "Doing this sketch...at Second City, every single time I did it, I played the father, it was the most fun I ever had in showbiz."

"And the other thing that was amazing about that was this was Second City days, right? This was before any of us were on TV. Nobody knew who Chris was. But by the end of the sketch — four and a half minutes later — everybody knew who Chris was," the star shared.

Besides this, Bob gushed about Chris, "The idea of saying, 'Well, I saw Chris and I thought he was talented,' well, so did everybody who saw Chris. And he was very lovable too. He was very warm. He treated me like I was some sort of genius, which I am not."

In 1997, the late comedian died from a drug overdose. He was 33.