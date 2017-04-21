Soha Ali Khan expecting baby with husband Kunal Khemu

It seems that the family tree of the Pataudis is going to expand as shortly after the birth of a son to Saif Ali Khan, the daughter of the family is bearing good news too.

Soha Ali Khan is pregnant and the news was confirmed by none other than the elated husband and daddy-to-be, Kunal.

The couple spoke to Pink Villa, with the‘Kalyug’ star saying: "Yes it's true. Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year - our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes."

In January 2015, Soha tied the knot with longtime beau, Kunal in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

I married my best friend today pic.twitter.com/ubrB09fNnp — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) January 25, 2015

In December 2016, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had a baby boy named Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi -- the news was announced by a very excited Karan Johar, who is also the couple’s close friend.

0



0





