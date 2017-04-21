Print Story
X

Soha Ali Khan expecting baby with husband Kunal Khemu

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Soha Ali Khan expecting baby with husband Kunal Khemu
AFP/file

It seems that the family tree of the Pataudis is going to expand as shortly after the birth of a son to Saif Ali Khan, the daughter of the family is bearing good news too.

Soha Ali Khan is pregnant and the news was confirmed by none other than the elated husband and daddy-to-be, Kunal.

The couple spoke to Pink Villa, with the‘Kalyug’ star saying: "Yes it's true. Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year - our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes."

In January 2015, Soha tied the knot with longtime beau, Kunal in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

In December 2016, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had a baby boy named Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi -- the news was announced by a very excited Karan Johar, who is also the couple’s close friend.

kareena

Soha Ali Khan expecting baby with husband Kunal Khemu was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 21, 2017 and was last updated on April 21, 2017. This news story is related to . Permanent link to the news story "Soha Ali Khan expecting baby with husband Kunal Khemu" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/138971-Soha-Ali-Khan-expecting-baby-with-husband-Kunal-Khemu.

GEO TV NETWORK