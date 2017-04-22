Watch Salman Khan groove to his super hit songs

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a video of his dance performance on some his charts topping songs and we can’t help rejoice.

Salman Khan, who is currently busy with the Da Bang- The Tour in Australia and New Zealand, treated his fans to surprise by sharing a video of his performance.

The video starts with Salman grooving to O O Jaane Jaana, Do You Wanna Partner, Chori Chori and ends with Ek Gharam Chai ki Piyaali as his fans cheer for him.

In another video, he can been seen performing on his other songs such as You’re My Love, Love Me, Love Me, Love Me and Maria, Maria.

The actor also showcased his slow-mo dance skills on the beat of Jumme Ki Raat:

Not only this, but the actor also impressed the audience with his singing skills.

Moreover, Bipasha Basu Singh Grover, Prabhudheva, Maniesh Paul, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinhaand Badshah are also part of the tour. Akshay Kumar joined the team in Hong Kong where he gave a power packed performance with Salman Khan.

