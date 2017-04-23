Women more conscientious, hardworking, says Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood’s King Khan said that women are more conscientious and hardworking and so working with them becomes easier.

Shah Rukh Khan remarked this in an interview with an Indian daily.

The actor, who has worked with female directors such as Farah Khan and Gauri Shinde, claimed he is quite fond of collaborating with female filmmakers. Farah Khan directed movies such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, while Gauri directed Dear Zindagi, which released last year.

"Though I have worked with very few lady directors but I completely enjoy working with them because their sensitivity even for the same scene stems from a very different place. Being a man myself, it is difficult to sense a scene like a woman does. So it gives me a new dimension as an actor."

Speaking about his experience with both Gauri and Farah, he shared that the two women bring an unique sensitivity towards each and every scene. “So as an actor, it gives me a dimension which is unknown to me. I don’t think like a woman, I don’t feel like a woman," he added.

On the differences between the two directors, he explained that Farah is a commercial director and wants her movies to have a mass appeal. She would often tell the actor to not appear too realistic or intense.

On the other hand, Gauri’s vision is on the opposite spectrum to that of Farah Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen opposite Pakistan’s sweetheart Mahira Khan in Raees.

