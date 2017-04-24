Here's why you should watch 'Chalay Thay Saath'

Related Stories Syra Shehroz to play a modern day woman in Chalay Thay Sath

Chalay Thay Saath is a unique cinematic journey that is defiant of categorization. Although at times uneven, the movie is a fresh outlook from an industry that has made it a habit of churning out overdone romcoms.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Director Umer Adil takes the viewers on a ride through the scenic Hunza Valley with five friends.

In the lead roles are Syra Shahroz, Mansha Pasha, Khalid Tahir, Osama Tahir, Behroze Sabzwari, and Zhalay Sarhadi. The film is a casting coup; yet, one of the strongest performances was by Sarhadi, whose feisty character demanded more screen presence.

The plot only wobbles as it turns its gaze towards the vapid romance between Shahroz and the Canadian actor, Kent S. Leung. Here, the screenplay could have been further expanded to tell more of their story.But separately, Leung was the standout star. He is charismatic and at ease, for which the credit goes to his director. Not once did he feel out of place in a movie set in Pakistan and about Pakistan.

But separately, Leung was the standout star. He is charismatic and at ease, for which the credit goes to his director. Not once did he feel out of place in a movie set in and about Pakistan.

The women in the film, even those in less prominent roles such as the character of Aqsa aunty, are independent and confident. Tragically, her role was cut short halfway through the plot.

Despite its flaws, the narrative in the first half flows through seamlessly, as it focuses on the camaraderie of the five friends. However, it gets especially messy in the second half.

People could be seen leaving during the scenes shot in China. The movie’s attempt to show a tragedy in the valley, as a landslide destroys a town, feels forced. The affected here are only the actors.

Out of ten, I would rate the movie 6.5 and give it an overall three stars. That being said, the cinematography is in a league of its own. Each frame is designed for beauty as it captures the dazzling Hunza Valley. Pakistan has never looked this beautiful on screen. Consequently, Umer Adil has cemented himself as one of the finest directors the nation's film industry as produced in a long while.

Below are my ratings for each category:

Cast - 9

Screenplay - 6

Cinematography 10

Acting 8

Music 9

Editing - 6

Direction 7

Though the film has its shortfalls, it is not difficult to look past them. Chalay Thay Saath is a feel-good movie – the kind we need more of to lift our cinema from its embryonic stage.

So, go out, buy the ticket, and support local cinema!

