Sarah Jessica Parker makes rare admission about her earlier love life

Sarah Jessica Parker admits to once dating Nicolas Cage

Sarah Jessica Parker has admitted to her earlier romance with former costar Nicolas Cage after decades of dating speculations.

The long-awaited admission came during a recent episode of What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"Did you date Nic Cage?" Cohen asked about her Honeymoon in Vegas costar, to which Parker, 60, agreed.

"Um, yes, I did," she answered. "Yes, I did."

"Oh, wow," Cohen, 57, reacted. "Oh, we got some talking to do."

However, the Sex and the City star didn't provide more details of their romance.

Parker and Cage were rumoured to be dating around the time of the film. Cage later married Riko Shibata in 2021.

Parker rather gushed about her longtime husband, Matthew Broderick.

"I just knew he was incredible," she said of the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star after "spending a little bit of time with him," adding that she knew he was for her "probably pretty early."

Parker also revealed she was the one to say "I love you" first in the relationship.

"Nothing to lose, you know what I mean?" she said of the romantic milestone.

In a 2022 interview, Broderick also admitted to love at first sight.

"Oh, the first time I met her," he said at the time. "I saw her walking down the street and thought, 'That's it.'"

They share three children together, including son James Wilke, 22, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 16.