 
Geo News

Sarah Jessica Parker gives rare update on 'Hocus Pocus' 3

The actress gave a light of hope about the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 3

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 15, 2025

Sarah Jessica Parker expresses her thoughts on Hocus Pocus 3
Sarah Jessica Parker expresses her thoughts on Hocus Pocus 3

Sarah Jessica Parker gave a rare update on the work of Hocus Pocus 3.

In a recent chat on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, July 13, the 60-year-old actress shared some insights into the long-awaited sequel after Disney first announced it as in development two years ago.

During the show, two callers inquired about the progress of the movie's pre-production. Parker responded, "No more developments, other than we would like to do it."

The And Just Like That ... star went on to say, while referring to her costars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, "We would like to do it, and we've been having some conversations."

Parker played the role of Sarah Sanderson while Midler and Najimy portrayed the onscreen sisters Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson and Mary Sanderson, respectively.

The first installment of the beloved Halloween classic was released in 1993, and in 2022, Disney+ came up with the second sequel.

Previously, in June 2023, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, revealed to New York Times that Hocus Pocus’ third sequel was in development.

Jennifer Love Hewitt gets honest about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'
Jennifer Love Hewitt gets honest about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'
Sarah Jessica Parker makes rare admission about her earlier love life
Sarah Jessica Parker makes rare admission about her earlier love life
Jessica Alba 'not interested' in relationship after Cash Warren split
Jessica Alba 'not interested' in relationship after Cash Warren split
Minka Kelly shares rare insights into relationship with boyfriend Dan Reynolds
Minka Kelly shares rare insights into relationship with boyfriend Dan Reynolds
'Harry Potter' series reveals season 1 release date
'Harry Potter' series reveals season 1 release date
Rita Ora spills the tea on her successful marriage with Taika Waititi
Rita Ora spills the tea on her successful marriage with Taika Waititi
Tyla drops her new single 'Is It'
Tyla drops her new single 'Is It'
Gina Rodriguez's biggest pregnancy fear comes to light
Gina Rodriguez's biggest pregnancy fear comes to light