Sarah Jessica Parker gives rare update on 'Hocus Pocus' 3

Sarah Jessica Parker expresses her thoughts on Hocus Pocus 3

Sarah Jessica Parker gave a rare update on the work of Hocus Pocus 3.

In a recent chat on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, July 13, the 60-year-old actress shared some insights into the long-awaited sequel after Disney first announced it as in development two years ago.

During the show, two callers inquired about the progress of the movie's pre-production. Parker responded, "No more developments, other than we would like to do it."

The And Just Like That ... star went on to say, while referring to her costars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, "We would like to do it, and we've been having some conversations."

Parker played the role of Sarah Sanderson while Midler and Najimy portrayed the onscreen sisters Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson and Mary Sanderson, respectively.

The first installment of the beloved Halloween classic was released in 1993, and in 2022, Disney+ came up with the second sequel.

Previously, in June 2023, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, revealed to New York Times that Hocus Pocus’ third sequel was in development.