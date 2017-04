The video of a Turkish singer Noor Yelmaz singing the famous Vital Signs song Dil Dil Pakistan has gone viral.

Yelmaz, holding a guitar, can be heard singing a slow version of the song in a voice characteristic of an indie artist.

Earlier the Turkish duo Emirhan Özdemir and ağrı Hakan Eser had become quite a sensation for singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Afreen Afreen’ and Junaid Jamshed’s songs in a tribute to the deceased artist.

