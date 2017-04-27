Farhan Saeed, Shreya Ghoshal’s song ‘Thodi Der’ becomes instant hit

It seems that getting off the market comes with glad tidings. It was only a while back that actor and singer Farhan Saeed tied the knot with Urwa Hocane and now his latest hit ‘Thodi Der’ for Bollywood film ‘Half Girlfriend’ has become a record-breaker.

Farhan’s latest song, for which he not only lent his vocals but personally composed too, reached four million views in just one day.

The song is a revamped version of an earlier tune by Farhan in Punjabi.

Along with the Pakistani singer, the reigning queen of Indian playback singing Shreya Ghoshal also lent her vocals to the song.

What a beautiful song Farhan. Thank you making me part of your gorgeous composition:) https://t.co/eT9htR9yY9 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 26, 2017

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor play the lead roles in ‘Half Girlfriend,’ which is based on the novel of the same name by Chetan Bhagat.

The movie will release worldwide on May 19, 2017.

