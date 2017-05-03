Intimate photoshoot of Fawad Khan with wife leaves the internet jealous

The Pakistani heartthrob and Khoobsurat actor Fawad Khan is now up with something new.

Any guesses?

Let us enlighten you if you have been living under a rock.

Sizzling pictures of Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf Khan from a photo shoot started making rounds on the internet after they surfaced on the web yesterday.

The photo shoot, which actually seems like a tell-all of their cute and intimate real-life relationship, is the talk of the town right now.

In the cute photo shoot which sets some major relationship goals, the adorable duo can be seen having light and intimate moments with each other in a candid manner.

While the pictures are being widely appreciated, the internet with Fawad Khan's huge female fan following is also jealous.

The photoshoot was reportedly done for Masala! magazine.

Check out the awesome pictures below!

How could you do this Fawad?

