Naomi Watts shares emotional moment her son moved to college

Naomi Watts recalls dropping off son to college

Naomi Watts just shared a very emotional milestone.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, 56, shared the news that her son had officially started college at the University of Southern California.

Watts also posted several photos of her 18-year-old son's move-in day, including one of the teenager sitting on his bed in his new dorm room as his mom proudly snapped his picture.

She and actor Liev Schreiber, 57, also put up a united front as they posed together with Sasha on campus. The exes also share daughter Kai, now 16.

In a lengthy caption, she reflected on several moments, from packing and shopping to silly moments and lots of hugs. She admitted she had “a few secret cries” (and some not-so-secret ones) while helping him settle into his dorm.

“We packed and unpacked, stacked and color coded. We walked and walked, woke up early with excitement,” Watts began.

“Then we shopped and shopped, and sometimes fought about stupid stuff... We laughed, we cried, I had a few extra secret cries and maybe some not so private ones. We hugged a lot. We built things, we talked to robots, we ate good food. We got lost a bunch,” she continued.

The Feud star added, “We met so many great people. We had deep talks mixed in with a few fart jokes... ???? then gave advice about how the world works. But then remembered: he's got this!! He did it!! He dreamed big and worked really hard for something wonderful. Go @sashapeteschreiber – we love you so much. #usc”