Is Nargis Fakhri getting married to Uday Chopra?

After more than a year after their alleged break-up, The Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri was spotted with Uday Chopra in New York.

So, What's cooking?

The meeting sparking off rumours that the couple might be back together.

According to Indian media, “A few days ago they even spent some time at a luxury resort, The Mulia Resort, and Villas in Bali.”

Pictures of Nargis and Uday also went viral after they were spotted at Mumbai airport together on Saturday.

The twisting part was that Nargis Fakhri covered her face while Uday flashed smiles at the paparazzi.

When Nargis Fakhri was asked about it in an earlier interview to an Indian media portal, she said, “Am I really dating? Interesting you ask me. Uday Chopra is a person who will be a part of my life for the rest of my life. He is the most amazing human being who I have ever met in my entire life not just in India but around the world. If anyone is his friend that person is lucky to have him in his life.”

